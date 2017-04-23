Penguins-Capitals playoff series to open Thursday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second year in a row and the 10th time in the history of the franchises, the Penguins and Washington Capitals will meet in the playoffs.

The series will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Washington.

Last season, the Penguins won in six games en route to the Stanley Cup championship. The Penguins have won eight of the previous nine postseason meetings.

The Capitals advanced with a 2-1 overtime win Sunday night in Toronto. The Penguins clinched a five-game victory over Columbus last Thursday. That means a six-day break between series for the Penguins.

“You've got to make the most of it,” captain Sidney Crosby said. “You can use it as rest, and you can use it to prepare for whoever you play. It's big. Especially we've had some guys who have been injured and banged up. Hopefully we get some guys back slowly here. It was a physical series. To get a couple days to rest and get ready will help us.”

Penguins-Capitals schedule

Thursday: Penguins at Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday: Penguins at Washington, 8 p.m.

Monday, May 1: Washington at Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 3: Washington at Penguins, 7:30 p.m.

*Saturday, May 6: Penguins at Washington, TBA

*Monday, May 8: Washington at Penguins, TBA

*Wednesday, May 10: Penguins at Washington, TBA

* — if necessary