Penguins

Penguins begin preparations for Capitals series
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, April 24, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chris Kunitz celebrates his goal agains the Flames in the third period Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins began preparations for a marquee second-round playoff matchup with the Washington Capitals with an intense practice Monday morning in Cranberry that lasted more than hour.

The Penguins and Capitals finished the regular season with the two best records in the NHL and are meeting this early in the postseason because of the league's division-based playoff structure.

They also met in a second-round series last season, with the Penguins winning in six games on the way to a Stanley Cup championship.

“I think it will be fun,” goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said. “The rivalry between the two teams is interesting. I think there's no easy matchups. Every team that's in the race now is a good team. It's another team in front of us to get to our goal.”

Sidney Crosby, who 2016 Conn Smythe-winning performance included just two assists against the Capitals, doubts the latest sequel of this rivalry will involve any new wrinkles.

“Shouldn't be any surprises as far as how each team plays,” Crosby said. “We kind of expected we'd probably see each other at some point. We just have to prepare.

“From a fan perspective, I think it's two teams that are pretty exciting to watch, that like to create offense, that don't necessarily sit back. I think both of us take pride in playing defensively, but there are some guys on both sides that can create offensively. I think as far as the matchup is concerned, it's been pretty even.”

The Penguins practiced with close to a full lineup. Winger Chris Kunitz (lower-body injury) and defenseman Chad Ruhwedel (upper-body injury) took part in a full practice and have been cleared for contact. Coach Mike Sullivan said they will be game-time decisions once the series starts Thursday.

Sullivan also said winger Carl Hagelin (lower body) has been skating on his own the last two days but has not yet been cleared to return to practice. He said he is hopeful Hagelin can play against the Capitals.

Sullivan said goalie Matt Murray (lower body) has not resumed skating.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

