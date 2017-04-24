Clash of the Titans: Penguins' Crosby, Capitals' Ovechkin to meet in playoffs for 3rd time

Sidney Crosby already watched Alex Ovechkin celebrate one career milestone from just a few feet away this season. He hopes no more instances of that arise in the next week-plus.

The Penguins captain, in the middle of backchecking on the ice at the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., when Ovechkin netted his 1,000th point on Jan. 11, sees no need to stoke the media-driven rivalry narrative that involves the Russian winger and himself. He welcomes the day it disappears for good.

But Crosby also cares a great deal about winning a third Stanley Cup, and with Ovechkin and Presidents' Trophy winner Washington standing in the way of that championship pursuit, there's little likelihood of well-wishing.

Two of the NHL's generational talents will share playoff ice for a third time in their careers when the Penguins visit the Capitals for Game 1 at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Verizon Center.

Washington, with only one Stanley Cup Final appearance and no championships in its 42 seasons, looks to redefine its legacy and that of the franchise's all-time great. Crosby, though not dealing with that kind of emotional baggage, considers the Penguins fully prepared to match that kind of motivation.

“I'd like to think you're as desperate as you can get when you're at this point in the season,” Crosby said. “I think (a history of falling short) can help you. It can be something that propels you a bit. But looking at it from our perspective, I really don't think we can get any more desperate when we get to this point in the season. I'd like to think everyone in the room thinks the same way. So yeah, that's probably going to be on display from both teams on both sides of the puck.”

While Crosby continues to add new items to his otherwise completed career checklist, Ovechkin still is searching for a way to cross out a pesky bullet point or two. The Capitals are yet to reach the Eastern Conference finals since the Russian's NHL arrival in 2005. That's not through any fault of Ovechkin, whose offensive production in the playoffs (44 goals, 85 points in 90 games) falls a little short of his regular-season rates (558 goals, 1,035 points in 921) but still qualifies as elite.

When the Penguins and Capitals clashed in the second round a season ago, Ovechkin had two goals and seven points while Crosby tallied just two assists, but the Penguins still won the series in six games. In 2009, Ovechkin edged Crosby, 14-13, in points, but the Penguins again prevailed.

“Whenever people talk about playoff matchups, I think the initial conversation usually revolves around each respective team's top players,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “But I think what's great about playoff hockey is the deeper you get, the teams that advance have complete hockey teams, and there are lots of stories.”

How much longer Crosby and Ovechkin will serve as the league's most recognizable and marketable personas is unknown. Edmonton's Connor McDavid, Toronto's Auston Matthews and Winnipeg's Patrik Laine promptly established themselves as the next wave of phenoms upon entering the league.

Crosby dealt with external doubts about whether he still ranked among the NHL's very best a season ago. Ovechkin encountered those questions from fans and media this season, after he logged the lowest average ice time (18 minutes, 22 seconds) of his career and finished with the second-fewest goals (33), points (69) and shots (313) in any of his 11 full seasons.

But asking less of Ovechkin likely helped Washington learn more about the rest of its lineup, which emerged as an even stronger group in five-on-five play this season than in 2015-16 — Washington improved from 162 goals for and 128 against a year ago to 178 and 112 this season.

“Shouldn't be any surprises as far as how each team plays,” Crosby said. “We kind of expected we'd probably see each other at some point. We just have to prepare.”

