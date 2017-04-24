Penguins notebook: Capitals claim underdog label

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Days before the puck drops for a second-round playoff matchup between the Penguins and Washington Capitals, the battle over which team gets to declare itself the underdog has begun.

The Capitals finished the regular season with five more wins and seven more points than the Penguins in the Metropolitan Division standings.

The Penguins, on the other hand, are the defending Stanley Cup champions who beat the Capitals in the second round to get there.

Minutes after the Capitals finished off Toronto in Game 6 of a first-round series Sunday night, center Nicklas Backstrom claimed underdog status for his team.

The next morning, Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury scoffed.

“It doesn't matter,” he said. “They finished first, right? We finished second. Whatever makes them feel good.”

For the record, the sportsbook Bovada.lv has installed the Capitals as a -120 favorite in the series.

Kunitz returns

Responsible for more than 200 hits in each of the past three seasons, Chris Kunitz participates in the on-ice contact business more than any other member of the Penguins when healthy.

For the first time since suffering a lower-body injury March 31, Kunitz on Monday received permission from doctors to ply his trade in a practice.

The veteran winger and depth defenseman Chad Ruhwedel will go into Thursday's second-round series opener against Washington as gametime decisions, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Ruhwedel, out since April 11 with an upper-body injury, also participated in all facets of practice after easing back into action on a noncontact basis in recent days.

Kunitz jumped into line rushes alongside Matt Cullen and a rotation of Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney, a sign that if he returns for Game 1 against the Capitals, he'll handle limited, defense-first minutes.

“I plan on it, unless there's something going on, something that changes,” Kunitz said of skating in the series opener. “(Regardless), you still want to ramp yourself up and try to get to the level that these guys are at.”

Winger Carl Hagelin, out since mid-March with a lower-body injury, remained absent from practice but skated on his own Monday and Sunday, Sullivan said.

“We're hopeful that we're going to get him,” the coach continued. “He's getting closer. … It's one of those injuries that's going to be a day to day thing, so I can't say for sure.”

Goaltender Matt Murray (lower-body injury) has not participated in any on-ice exercise yet.

Rest vs. rust

On paper, the Penguins will come into the series with Washington with at least one indisputable advantage: They'll be the more well-rested team.

Washington went to overtime with Toronto five times before finishing off the series in Game 6 on Sunday night. They'll have three days off before Game 1 against the Penguins.

The Penguins finished off Columbus in five games and will have six days off before the opener.

Whether that gives the Penguins an edge on the ice, of course, remains to be seen. Hockey players have debated for decades whether time off leaves a team rested or rusty.

“It's a tough one. It could go either way. You've seen it go both ways,” center Matt Cullen said. “Knowing the personnel on both teams, both teams will be ready to play. I think both teams will have had enough rest to be fresh. I would suspect it will be a great series.”

Idle education

Goaltender Tristan Jarry, serving as backup since Murray's injury aggravation in warm-ups of the first-round opener, has kept an eye on Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's AHL playoff series, which started Friday in Providence and continued Sunday. The Baby Pens and Bruins are tied 1-1 heading into Thursday's Game 3 in Wilkes-Barre.

But Sullivan is yet to detect any hint of distraction or distant behavior in Jarry when the prospect gets on the ice for practices and pregame warm-ups.

“I think he's doing a terrific job,” Sullivan said. “I think seeing the games from the bench up close and gaining that experience and that knowledge of the pace of the game, the speed of the game, the traffic in front, and how the game is being played at the NHL level, all of these things I think are invaluable for a young goaltender.”

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at jbombulie@tribweb.com and wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib and @BWest_Trib.