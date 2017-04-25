For the Penguins against the Capitals, crease is the word

When the Penguins meet the Washington Capitals in a second-round playoff series that starts Thursday, they will be facing a group of forwards capable of filling up a highlight reel.

From Alex Ovechkin's blistering one-timers from the left faceoff circle to Nicklas Backstrom's crafty feeds through defenders to Evgeny Kuznetsov's crowd-pleasing stick-handling displays, the Caps can score high on the artistic merit scale.

But a look at the way Washington finished off Toronto in six games in a first-round series paints a different picture.

Marcus Johansson scored two late goals to give the Capitals a 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs in the clincher.

He tied the game late in the third period on a shot from in front that went off the right pad of Frederik Anderson, hit the right post, bounced off the goalie's backside and slid no more than a foot over the goal line. On the overtime winner, Justin Williams took a shot from the right half-wall and Johansson cleaned up the mess in front.

All told, 11 of the 18 goals Washington scored against Toronto came on shots fired from within 18 feet of the net.

Ovechkin will get off his one-timers. Backstrom will make his fancy feeds. Kuznetsov will dangle. That's what they do. But if the Penguins want to win the series, they're going to have to make sure the Caps can't dine on scraps in and around the blue paint.

“I think that's the way the playoffs go,” said winger Patric Hornqvist, who makes his living in that area of the ice for the Penguins. “The percentage of the goals scored around the crease in the regular season compared to playoffs, it's way higher. It's tight games. It's hard to find scoring chances out there. If you throw the pucks there, you might get lucky once in a while and get the bounce or a rebound and you can outman their D or something like that and score a goal.

“Around the crease is going to be a big key in this series too, as every series in the playoffs.”

The Penguins don't necessarily have the ideal roster to keep the front of the net clean. None of their defensemen would qualify as a bulldozer-type who moves opposing forwards against their will. Injured goalie Matt Murray, with his 6-foot-4 frame and economy of motion, is probably better equipped to handle garbage in front than the athletic, quick-twitch Marc-Andre Fleury.

Yet they did a good job keeping a big, strong Columbus team away from the front of the net in the first round. The Blue Jackets' average shot distance in the series was 36.8 feet, fifth worst in the 16-team playoff field. The Penguins, by comparison, had a league-best average shot distance of 31.3 feet.

They accomplished that goal in a number of ways.

Brian Dumoulin said one key was Penguins forwards pressuring Blue Jackets point men into quick decisions with the puck. Penguins defensemen have the ability to box forwards out in front of the net, but they can't do it forever.

Blocking shots is also a good way to keep pucks out of high-danger areas, of course, and the Penguins were extra-committed to that ugly art in the first round. They blocked 18.8 shots per game against Columbus, up from an average of 15.9 in the regular season.

Finally, when pucks did get loose in the net-front area, the Penguins did a good job making desperation clears. For example, Olli Maatta's airborn swat of a Josh Anderson rebound bid in the first period of Game 5 was one of the more memorable plays of the series.

“It does kind of put you, as a defenseman, in some precarious situations when there's pucks being thrown to the net from everywhere. They have some heavy guys with good skills who can go in there and go get them,” Ian Cole said. “We need to make sure we're very aware of where guys are.”