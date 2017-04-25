Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

For the Penguins against the Capitals, crease is the word
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, April 25, 2017, 8:03 p.m.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Marcus Johansson (left) gets set to tuck a puck past Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen for the tying goal in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals on April 23, 2017, in Toronto.
Getty Images
The Capitals' Brooks Orpik battles Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal April 19, 2017, in Toronto.

Updated 8 minutes ago

When the Penguins meet the Washington Capitals in a second-round playoff series that starts Thursday, they will be facing a group of forwards capable of filling up a highlight reel.

From Alex Ovechkin's blistering one-timers from the left faceoff circle to Nicklas Backstrom's crafty feeds through defenders to Evgeny Kuznetsov's crowd-pleasing stick-handling displays, the Caps can score high on the artistic merit scale.

But a look at the way Washington finished off Toronto in six games in a first-round series paints a different picture.

Marcus Johansson scored two late goals to give the Capitals a 2-1 victory over the Maple Leafs in the clincher.

He tied the game late in the third period on a shot from in front that went off the right pad of Frederik Anderson, hit the right post, bounced off the goalie's backside and slid no more than a foot over the goal line. On the overtime winner, Justin Williams took a shot from the right half-wall and Johansson cleaned up the mess in front.

All told, 11 of the 18 goals Washington scored against Toronto came on shots fired from within 18 feet of the net.

Ovechkin will get off his one-timers. Backstrom will make his fancy feeds. Kuznetsov will dangle. That's what they do. But if the Penguins want to win the series, they're going to have to make sure the Caps can't dine on scraps in and around the blue paint.

“I think that's the way the playoffs go,” said winger Patric Hornqvist, who makes his living in that area of the ice for the Penguins. “The percentage of the goals scored around the crease in the regular season compared to playoffs, it's way higher. It's tight games. It's hard to find scoring chances out there. If you throw the pucks there, you might get lucky once in a while and get the bounce or a rebound and you can outman their D or something like that and score a goal.

“Around the crease is going to be a big key in this series too, as every series in the playoffs.”

The Penguins don't necessarily have the ideal roster to keep the front of the net clean. None of their defensemen would qualify as a bulldozer-type who moves opposing forwards against their will. Injured goalie Matt Murray, with his 6-foot-4 frame and economy of motion, is probably better equipped to handle garbage in front than the athletic, quick-twitch Marc-Andre Fleury.

Yet they did a good job keeping a big, strong Columbus team away from the front of the net in the first round. The Blue Jackets' average shot distance in the series was 36.8 feet, fifth worst in the 16-team playoff field. The Penguins, by comparison, had a league-best average shot distance of 31.3 feet.

They accomplished that goal in a number of ways.

Brian Dumoulin said one key was Penguins forwards pressuring Blue Jackets point men into quick decisions with the puck. Penguins defensemen have the ability to box forwards out in front of the net, but they can't do it forever.

Blocking shots is also a good way to keep pucks out of high-danger areas, of course, and the Penguins were extra-committed to that ugly art in the first round. They blocked 18.8 shots per game against Columbus, up from an average of 15.9 in the regular season.

Finally, when pucks did get loose in the net-front area, the Penguins did a good job making desperation clears. For example, Olli Maatta's airborn swat of a Josh Anderson rebound bid in the first period of Game 5 was one of the more memorable plays of the series.

“It does kind of put you, as a defenseman, in some precarious situations when there's pucks being thrown to the net from everywhere. They have some heavy guys with good skills who can go in there and go get them,” Ian Cole said. “We need to make sure we're very aware of where guys are.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.