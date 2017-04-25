Flashback: A look at the 9 Stanley Cup playoff meetings between Penguins, Capitals

If it's spring in Pittsburgh and Washington, it must be a Stanley Cup playoff series between the Penguins and Capitals. This latest renewal of our city's most storied postseason rivalry is a 10th showdown between the Penguins and Capitals. All but one have gone in the Penguins' favor.

1991 Patrick Division final

Series: Penguins won 4-1. After dropping Game 1 at Civic Arena, the Penguins won the next four games. But what might have happened had Kevin Stevens not done this?

1992 Patrick Division semifinal

Series: Penguins won 4-3. The Penguins' greatest club (yeah, we said it) closed this postseason with 15 wins in 17 games. And to think that the Capitals had those Penguins staggered. But needing only a win to eliminate the defending champs, the Capitals were caught in a trap — a suggestion proposed to coach Scotty Bowman by, of all players, captain Mario Lemieux — and it resulted in the first of a few come-from-ahead losses by D.C.'s club. Also, there was Lemieux's Game 6 for the ages that threatened to bring down the old Igloo.

1994 Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Series: Capitals won 4-2.

Wait, what?

1995 Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Series: Penguins won 4-3. Remember all of the Penguins posing at the NHL 100 celebration? Had you forgotten Luc Robitaille played for the Penguins? (Note: the problem with one team rallying so often against another in the postseason is that some of the comebacks are bound to be forgotten. Take this surge from a 3-1 deficit by the Lemieux-less Penguins.)

1996 Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Series: Penguins won 4-2. OK, so the Capitals only blew a 2-0 lead in this one. And, really, all anybody remembers is Game 4. For good reason, too. It featured: Lemieux's ejection after a fight, Ken Wregget stopping an overtime penalty shot, Sergei Zubov seemingly never leaving the ice and an all-time early-morning moment from Petr Nedved.

2000 Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Series: Penguins won 4-1. By the end of this one, even the most spiteful of Penguins fans had to admit the hockey gods were kicking the Capitals a little too hard. Higher-seeded Washington went on the road for two of the opening three games (arena scheduling can be a tenant's worst nightmare), dropped a couple of one-goal decisions in Pittsburgh and went out in five games. But enjoy this OT gem from Jaromir Jagr, because footage of it isn't easy to find.

2001 Eastern Conference quarterfinal

Series: Penguins won 4-2. So, this is one of those underrated daggers delivered by the Penguins. Toward the end of the regular-season, they actually appeared to seek out the Capitals as their preferred Round 1 opponent. Of course, we all knew why that would do that, but still ... tempting fate, no? Actually, no.

2009 Eastern Conference semifinal

Series: Penguins won 4-3. Possibly the most thrilling two weeks in the storied postseason history of Pittsburgh's Penguins. By Game 3, this series already had produced dueling hat tricks from Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby. By Game 7, it had provided a couple of clutch overtime goals from Kris Letang and Evgeni Malkin. By the end of a sensational series, a new generation of Capitals fans had been introduced to ghosts that haunted the previous ones, and Marc-Andre Fleury had made his second greatest save.

2016 Eastern Conference semifinal

Series: Penguins won 4-2. It's possible none of us are far enough removed from this series to truly appreciate what we witnessed a year ago. To recap: Matt Murray stole Games 2 and 3. Former Penguins Brooks Orpik lost his mind. The HBK Line became legendary. And ...

Rob Rossi is the sports editor of upgruv.com .