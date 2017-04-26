Stanley Cup playoff scouting report: How the Penguins, Capitals stack up

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

They meet again. For the 10th time in their history — and second straight year in the second round — the Penguins and Capitals will face off in a Stanley Cup playoff series. Here is a breakdown of the teams' regular seasons.

5v5 play

The Capitals, the Presidents' Trophy winners, were just slightly behind the Penguins in goals scored but were more prolific at keeping opponents off the board. The Capitals allowed the fourth-fewest shot attempts per 60 minutes during the regular season, and they ranked first in goals against per 60 minutes during 5-on-5 play.

Alex Ovechkin scoring on the power play from his usual perch in the left circle.

Special teams

It's no secret that Alex Ovechkin is the most lethal power-play weapon in the NHL. But even with his league-leading 17 power-play goals, the Penguins barely edged the Capitals in conversion percentage during the regular season. But the Capitals fared far better on the penalty kill

Nicklas Backstrom became the first Capitals player to record 500 assists. The Capitals honored him with this tribute video.

Team leaders

Nicklas Backstrom has been among the best playmakers in the NHL since he arrived in the league. His 63 assists led the Capitals and ranked second in the NHL behind Edmonton's Connor McDavid's league-best 70. He also recorded his 500th career assist this season. Ovechkin and T.J. Oshie each scored 33 goals to lead Washington.

Holtby makes a sprawling poke check at the blue line in the Capitals' first-round series against Toronto.

Goalies

Another series, another otherworldly opposing goaltender for the Penguins. Braden Holtby, the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, had 42 wins, tied with Edmonton's Cam Talbot for most in the league. Holtby's nine shutouts were a league-best. He also had nine in the 2014-15 season. The 27-year-old has 32 in his career.

Head-to-head results

Oct. 13 at PPG Paints Arena: Penguins 3, Capitals 2 (SO)

Andre Burakovsky scored 59 seconds into the game and midway through the third period to offset second-period goals from Patric Hornqvist and Evgeni Malkin. Ovechkin failed to score on Marc-Andre Fleury to end the shootout.

Nov. 16 at Verizon Center: Capitals 7, Penguins 1

Matt Murray gave up two goals on 14 shots before leaving late in the first period when Evgeni Malkin accidentally hit the Penguins' goalie in the head with a stick. Marc-Andre Fleury struggled as the stand-in, surrendering five goals on 25 shots faced.

Jan. 11 at Verizon Center: Capitals 5, Penguins 2

Alex Ovechkin scored 35 seconds into the game to net his 1,000 career point and added a power-play goal in the second period. The Penguins trailed, 3-0, before they ended Braden Holtby's shutout bid with 12 minutes left in regulation.

Jan. 16 at PPG Paints Arena: Penguins 8, Capitals 7 (OT)