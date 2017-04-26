Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Malkin 'can't wait' to face Capitals
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
USA Today Sports
Penguins center Evgeni Malkin celebrates his goal against the Islanders during the third period Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Updated 50 minutes ago

When the Penguins and Washington Capitals square off, like they will in a second-round playoff matchup that starts Thursday night, the confrontation is often framed as Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin.

That leaves Evgeni Malkin, the league's leading scorer in this year's playoffs, playing third fiddle.

He's won the Hart, Art Ross, Calder and Conn Smythe trophies and twice had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, but he's somehow relegated to the background.

But that's in North America. Surely the Russian media paints a different picture. They must view a Penguins-Capitals series as Malkin vs. Ovechkin, right?

“No. It's same. It's same,” Malkin said after practice Wednesday in Cranberry. “It's good for me. I try to be quiet. I try to play. I read lots about Sid and Ovy. They start the same year. They play for the Calder Trophy. Always the best two players in the league. I try to show my best game.

“I like to be quiet. I try to be not quiet on the ice.”

No matter how the international media paints the picture, however, Malkin said playoff matchups with the Capitals are always near and dear to him.

“It's special,” Malkin said. “It's special to play against Washington, Ovechkin and (Evgeny) Kuznetsov. Two good guys. We're friends with each other, but big challenge for me too.”

Malkin has come out on the winning side of two previous postseason run-ins with the Capitals, as the Penguins dispatched them in the second round of the playoffs en route to Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and 2016.

Both series were hotly contested, and Malkin expects more of the same this time.

“Every game is exciting,” Malkin said. “We start tomorrow. I can't wait. It's a good challenge for us. If we want to win the Stanley Cup, we have to beat Washington again for sure. Best team in the league. Big test for us.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.