Penguins' Malkin 'can't wait' to face Capitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Penguins and Washington Capitals square off, like they will in a second-round playoff matchup that starts Thursday night, the confrontation is often framed as Sidney Crosby vs. Alex Ovechkin.

That leaves Evgeni Malkin, the league's leading scorer in this year's playoffs, playing third fiddle.

He's won the Hart, Art Ross, Calder and Conn Smythe trophies and twice had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup, but he's somehow relegated to the background.

But that's in North America. Surely the Russian media paints a different picture. They must view a Penguins-Capitals series as Malkin vs. Ovechkin, right?

“No. It's same. It's same,” Malkin said after practice Wednesday in Cranberry. “It's good for me. I try to be quiet. I try to play. I read lots about Sid and Ovy. They start the same year. They play for the Calder Trophy. Always the best two players in the league. I try to show my best game.

“I like to be quiet. I try to be not quiet on the ice.”

No matter how the international media paints the picture, however, Malkin said playoff matchups with the Capitals are always near and dear to him.

“It's special,” Malkin said. “It's special to play against Washington, Ovechkin and (Evgeny) Kuznetsov. Two good guys. We're friends with each other, but big challenge for me too.”

Malkin has come out on the winning side of two previous postseason run-ins with the Capitals, as the Penguins dispatched them in the second round of the playoffs en route to Stanley Cup championships in 2009 and 2016.

Both series were hotly contested, and Malkin expects more of the same this time.

“Every game is exciting,” Malkin said. “We start tomorrow. I can't wait. It's a good challenge for us. If we want to win the Stanley Cup, we have to beat Washington again for sure. Best team in the league. Big test for us.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.