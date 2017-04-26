Gorman: Are Capitals chokers or cursed?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There is a popular perception that, when it comes to playing the Penguins in the playoffs, the Washington Capitals are chokers.

The Penguins certainly own the Capitals in the postseason, winning eight of their nine playoff series since 1991, including a second-round victory last year on their way to their fourth Stanley Cup championship.

Clearly, the Penguins have history on their side.

There's also evidence the Capitals have choked: They have blown three 2-0 leads in the best-of-seven series and two 3-1 leads and lost eight of 11 playoff games against the Penguins that went into overtime.

Sergei Gonchar experienced both sides of the rivalry, first as a defenseman for the Capitals from 1994-2004 and then with the Penguins from 2005-10, and believes the star power has been in Pittsburgh's favor.

Where Washington's Alexander Ovechkin has won six goal-scoring titles, the Penguins have had the NHL's scoring champion in six of their eight series victories.

“If you look at the team that we faced when I started there, you would play against Jagr and Lemieux,” said Gonchar, now a Penguins defensive coach. “Back then, especially, I thought that the Penguins having those two guys, the biggest task was to stop them.

“From the Penguins side of it, when I was playing I was trying not to over-think it. If you go too much into it, it's going to give you problems. ... If you get in that mind game of what the record is, it's going to take away from your game. Instead of focusing on doing what's right, you're going to focus on something else.”

The psyche of Capitals' fans is so fragile that the Washington Post last year gave them something else to focus on, writing a recap of the 1994 Eastern Conference quarterfinal — their lone playoff series win over the Penguins — for “good vibes.”

Whether their history gives the Penguins confidence against the Capitals is another matter, as they open their Eastern Conference semifinal Thursday night at Verizon Center. If the Penguins believe they have a mental edge, good luck getting them to admit as much.

“I don't think there's overconfidence by any stretch,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “I don't look at history like you guys do. I think this is a new season, a new experience. And that's how we approach it as a team.”

What makes Washington's playoff shortcomings so painful — they haven't been past the second round since Ovechkin's arrival in '05 — is that all four of the Penguins' Cup runs have gone through the Capitals.

“It doesn't guarantee anything,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “Nothing is given to you.”

Even so, the Penguins clinched playoff series on the Capitals' home ice five times, including Game 7 victories in 1992 and 2009.

“It's a good thing, right? It's a good thing that we know we can win in their building,” Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said. “But it's a new series, some new players on both sides a bit. Both teams are similar to last year but still you've got to start fresh.”

That the Capitals won the Presidents' Trophy each of the past two seasons hardly has been a reward for having the NHL's best regular-season record. Only eight of the past 31 teams to win the Presidents' Trophy have won the Stanley Cup that season.

Are the Capitals cursed?

Maybe.

Whatever the reason, the Penguins seem to bring out the worst of Washington in the postseason. Maybe it explains why players like Gonchar and Eric Fehr, who spent most of their careers with the Capitals, won the Cup with the Penguins.

No wonder Nicklas Backstrom called the Capitals the underdogs.

Chokers? I'm not so sure.

The Penguins have to beat the Capitals without two key members of their Cup champions in goalie Matt Murray and defenseman Kris Letang, who shadowed Ovechkin.

“You don't want to think about it too much,” Gonchar said. “History says when you are the better team and you don't take your opponent seriously, you're going to be punished for that. So, we're going into the series knowing we're going to play the best team in the league.

“We know who they have on the roster and that they're going to come at us very hard. We're going to make sure we're ready for them. We can't worry about what the records and the history says.”

History says the Penguins are better than the Capitals in the playoffs.

It's up to the Capitals to prove they're not chokers.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.