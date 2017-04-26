Capitals look to speed things up against Penguins

ARLINGTON, Va. — Rabid fans of the Capitals and many so-called experts felt the team should have easily disposed of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first round of the playoffs, perhaps as quickly as four games.

But maybe there is a silver lining that it took six games to eliminate the young and speedy squad: it gave the Caps preparation for facing another fast-skating team in the Penguins, who have had more time off after beating Columbus in five games in the opening round.

“They are in the direction a lot of teams are going: they are younger and faster, like the Penguins,” Capitals forward Daniel Winnik said about Toronto on Wednesday after morning practice.

Winnik, a Toronto native, played in 58 games for the Maple Leafs during the 2014-15 season and also played in 21 games for the Penguins that season. Now, he is getting ready for the opener at home Thursday after the Penguins beat the Capitals in six games last year in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

“Honestly, it is not that big of a deal,” Winnik said of facing of his former team. “I played a former team in round one, and I don't see it as that big of a deal. ... Obviously, they are more rested than we are. But that is fine.”

Don't tell Capitals coach Barry Trotz his team needs to speed things up. He said that has been a point of emphasis this season.

“I think we tried to do that all year,” Trotz said of skating faster. “It is mindset and execution. We have tried to create that all year. You are going to have peaks and valleys during an 81-game season. You could have six games in nine nights (in various) time zones.”

Trotz said Toronto was a good precursor for facing the Penguins.

“It was a good warm-up because they play an up-tempo game,” Trotz said of Toronto. “They play that pressure game. I think it was a good fit for us.”

Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner also said the Maple Leafs and Penguins have familiar looks.

“I think so. They have a lot of similarities to the players,” he said. “Maybe overall Toronto individually has guys who are extremely fast. You can have a slow team look fast by the system you play.”

Washington's Brooks Orpik, a one-time Penguins standout, is aware of his fast-skating former team.

“They have a lot of speed up front with their forwards,” Orpik said of the Penguins, who were second in total points to Washington in the Eastern Conference this season.

Matt Niskanen, another former Penguin, also said the Toronto series was good preparation as the Capitals aim for their first conference finals appearance since 1998.

“I think it does. Especially their forwards, they're similar-type players. Smaller, quick guys with a lot of skill who make plays and play the game fast,” said Niskanen, who played for the Penguins for parts of four seasons through 2014. “I think it's going to be at another level, but stylistically similar-type players.”

The Penguins have won the last six playoff series between the two teams. Washington can only hope facing the Maple Leafs can help them break that curse. Last year, Washington beat Philadelphia in the first round in six games before falling to the Penguins.

“I think the way (Toronto) played was very similar to how Pittsburgh played last year in the playoffs,” Washington center Jay Beagle said.

David Driver is a freelance writer.