Three periods: An inside look at Penguins-Capitals Game 1

three periods

FIRST

jacked up

Only one playoff team, Calgary, took more advantage of its power-play opportunities than the Penguins and Washington in the first round. The Penguins capitalized on five of their 15 man-advantage chances, and the Capitals converted on five of 17.

Favorable calls came a bit less frequently in the first round than in the regular season for the Metropolitan Division powers, though. The Penguins received 3.17 power plays per game during the regular season, and Washington averaged 3.02. In the first round, those marks fell to 3.0 and 2.83.

Evgeni Malkin voiced a view shared by many in the NHL when he indicated his expectation for those opportunities to continue to dwindle.

“We know it's not five, six or seven power plays,” Malkin said. “We know it's one or two. We need to (treat) every power play very importantly. We need to understand if you score power play, you have a great chance to win.”

In four regular-season meetings, the Capitals went short-handed 12 times, and the Penguins played a man down 18 times.

During the second round a season ago, the Penguins received 19 power plays and converted three of them into goals. Washington garnered 23 man-advantage chances and came away with five power-play goals.

second

balance and rotate

The trio of Carl Hagelin, Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel turned the Penguins' 2016 playoff run — and particularly their second-round series against Washington — into a case study of the importance of scoring depth. For all of the talent bundled into lines centered by Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, the team still needed its other two forward trios to tip the scales from night to night.

Coach Mike Sullivan made clear even with Kessel flanking Malkin and Patric Hornqvist back up with Sidney Crosby, there's no desire to consider any of the Penguins' four lines ill-equipped to control the puck and generate offense.

“We think we have four scoring lines,” Sullivan said. “We don't expect guys just to go out there and take minutes up. We expect them to have a positive impact on the game. I think all of our players have that expectation in mind. So regardless of what our line combinations look like, we believe we've got people on every line that have the ability to score goals, that have the ability to defend when it's called upon.”

Just one Penguins skater enters the second round of the playoffs without a point: Carter Rowney, who likely will serve as a healthy scratch if Chris Kunitz returns to the lineup for Thursday's Game 1.

third

memory loss

Though mentions of the Penguins and Capitals came in the same breath frequently over the course of the season because of how close the race for first place in the Eastern Conference remained, the teams never crossed paths after mid-January.

That meant that Washington's Kevin Shattenkirk and the Penguins' Ron Hainsey, both acquired near the March 1 trade deadline, missed the opportunity to experience the teams' rivalry from the inside. Jake Guentzel received only a small taste, and his lone encounter with the Capitals came Jan. 16, his first game back with the Penguins after his most recent recall from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

And even players such as Justin Schultz who participated in all four of the regular-season games find their familiarity with the Capitals' particular tendencies a little hazy.

“We played them so long ago, so it's tough to kind of remember,” said Schultz, who had six assists in the regular-season series. “Teams change a lot from now until when we last played them. It's going to be a big challenge, and we know that. It'll be fun.”

overtime

situational awareness

Keep an eye on which forward line the Penguins use for defensive-zone faceoffs. Nick Bonino, Hornqvist and Scott Wilson were on the ice for more than 30 five-on-five defensive-zone draws. In the first round, the next closest forwards, Matt Cullen and Evgeni Malkin, had 25 and 18, respectively. But with Conor Sheary moving down to join Bonino and Wilson, the Penguins might adjust their approach to own-zone protection.