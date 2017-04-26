Hornqvist holds special place in Caps coach's memory

When Washington's Barry Trotz reflects on his time coaching Patric Hornqvist with the Nashville Predators from 2008-14, one image stands out in his mind.

At the end of nearly every practice, the Predators would get in some extra work for goalie Pekka Rinne by having Shea Weber fire a series of his famous one-timers from the blue line. Hornqvist volunteered to stand in front of the cannon blasts to act as a screen and create more game-like conditions.

For Trotz, it was a testament to Hornqvist's courage. For Hornqvist, it was all in a day's work.

"It was part of practice back then," Hornqvist said. "You have guys like that shooting the puck and you work on your power play or whatever, that's how it goes. I'm not going to get away from the net because Shea Weber shoots.

"You just have to be a little more careful. He has one of the best shots in the league and he knows where it's going, too. We got a good relationship. I trust him."

In general, Trotz was complimentary of Hornqvist's work, calling him a new version of Detroit Red Wings net-front stalwart Tomas Holmstrom.

"He conveniently will fall on your goalie many times," Trotz said with admiration.

Kuni opportunity

Chris Kunitz skated with Matt Cullen and Tom Kuhnhackl during line rushes at Wednesday's practice, a sign that he'll likely slot into the Penguins' fourth line in their second-round series opener against the Capitals. Carter Rowney likely would serve as a healthy scratch.

Kunitz remains a "game-time decision," coach Mike Sullivan said. The winger expressed confidence in his ability to jump back into action after missing almost a month with a lower-body injury.

"He knows his role," Sullivan said. "He understands his game. And I think he's very good at playing within himself. Our challenge will be to put him in positions where he can play to his strengths and be successful."

Marked man

When Washington landed the biggest name at the deadline with its acquisition of defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk from St. Louis, curiosity surrounded how the Capitals might use the proven puck-mover on the power play.

Shattenkirk ultimately replaced John Carlson and Matt Niskanen as the team's top blueline option with the man advantage, and he turned that opportunity into one goal and six assists on the power play in 19 games. He generated shots from the point at about the same rate as Carlson but proved more proficient at earning primary assists.

"Carlson and Niskanen are both great too," penalty killer Nick Bonino said of Washington's power play blueline options. "I think Shattenkirk is a pretty big threat on his own. Great passer, so he's able to make a good first pass out of the zone, maybe catch you. He's pretty elusive back there."

Maybe next time

For most of the Penguins, a second-round matchup with Washington represented a likelihood if not an inevitability. And they welcomed a rematch that will double as a reckoning.

Winger Scott Wilson, unavailable for last season's playoffs because of a lower-body injury, grasped the probability of a Penguins-Capitals series as much as anyone else in the dressing room. But as someone who grew up just outside of Toronto and loved the hometown team for years, Wilson let his mind at least wander while the Maple Leafs put up a fight against Washington in the first round before falling in six games.

"I think it would've been a lot for me to go back there with everybody being there," Wilson said. "I think my parents were a little disappointed, but we're happy and excited for this one here."

Fresh start

A comparison of the rosters of the Penguins and Capitals today to the lineups the teams used in a playoff matchup a year ago shows little turnover.

For the Penguins, Jake Guentzel and Ron Hainsey are in for Eric Fehr and Ben Lovejoy.

The Capitals replaced Jason Chimera and Mike Richards with Lars Eller and Brett Connolly and added Shattenkirk.

On paper, a lack of significant overhaul seems to favor the Penguins, who won last year's meeting in six games, although coach Mike Sullivan doesn't see it that way.

"I think last year is last year. This is a whole new year. This is a whole new season. It's a whole new experience," he said. "We know that we're going to need our very best to have success."

Jonathan Bombulie and Bill West are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at jbombulie@tribweb.com and wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BombulieTrib and @BWest_Trib.