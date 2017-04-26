Hagelin's speed a welcome sight back at Penguins practice

Maybe Carl Hagelin's yellow no-contact jersey, juxtaposed with the black, white and gray of the practice uniforms worn by the other Penguins on Wednesday at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry, created a visual effect in which the Swede winger appeared to race through a monochrome maze without much straining during warm-ups.

Or maybe Hagelin, back at practice as a limited participant for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury in mid-March, passed teammates with smooth push-offs because that's simply how explosively the winger moves on skates.

“It's pretty exciting to see him back out there,” said defenseman Olli Maatta, who has spent multiple years working on his skating without sniffing the kind of skills possessed by Hagelin. “When you watch him, you can see something special. It's that good.

“I can't think of anyone I watch who brings that speed. … I think I can only dream about that.”

Hagelin's return to the lineup might soon become a reality. The winger, presumably unavailable for Game 1 of the second-round series with Washington that opens Thursday night, must participate in contact drills before his status changes to “game-time decision,” but coach Mike Sullivan described Hagelin's presence at practice as a “big step.”

For the Penguins, who emphasize pace and tempo during all facets of their practice, even a still-recovering Hagelin is a key infusion of speed. Whether killing penalties or just jumping into line rushes, Hagelin brings the zoom.

“You could see the impact he has on a practice, just with his skating ability and his energy out there,” Sullivan said. “I think Haggy is getting eager. … We'll take it day to day as we go, but certainly the fact that he's joining the team for practice means he's a whole lot closer.”

How Hagelin's velocity influenced games became all too obvious to Washington a year ago, when the winger tallied three goals and four assists in a six-game second-round series. He registered five shots on goal twice against the Capitals and added an eight-shot performance in Game 6 — Hagelin only exceeded four shots in a game two other times during the playoffs.

To sit out the Penguins' first-round series against Columbus and potentially miss part of the second round stings Hagelin. But he's hopeful about his recovery's trajectory, even with a recent stint in which he shifted away from on-ice workouts and back to dry-land rehab.

“I think it's one of those things where you never really know how long an injury is going to take,” Hagelin said. “For me personally, I just took it day by day to see how it was progressing. Now I'm here, and hopefully I'm playing here soon.

“I'm always a positive guy. I'm optimistic that when I'm back, I'll be up to speed right away.”

In the meantime, the rest of the Penguins will try to keep up.

“I think it's fun whenever we get anyone back, but to see him kind of just buzzing around and being Haggy is nice,” said Bryan Rust, another of the team's top speedsters. “It might put a little pep in my step to see him wheeling around. Then I start wheeling around a little bit.”

