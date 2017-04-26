Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Advance scouting: An Eastern Conference scout breaks down the Penguins-Capitals series
Jonathan Bombulie | Wednesday, April 26, 2017, 5:36 p.m.
One NHL Eastern Conference scout says Alex Ovechkin is still the man to stop when Washington goes on a power play.

A question-and-answer session with an Eastern Conference scout breaking down the series between the Penguins and Capitals.

When you're game planning for Washington, is Alex Ovechkin still the guy you've got to focus on?

I think so. When you look at their power play, you try to take away their No. 1, 2 and 3 options. If they're going to beat you, they're going to beat you with their fourth and fifth options. He's still the No. 1 option in the circle. Then in the slot with (T.J.) Oshie and then (Kevin) Shattenkirk. You just try to take one or two options away.

How big a difference does Shattenkirk make for the Capitals?

He makes a difference. He can move the puck on the power play. Can I say he's a catalyst? No, but on the power play, when you've got two defensemen who can advance the puck and are a threat to pass and shoot from the point with vision, it gives them a lot of options. It's not a one-horse power play. It makes it more dangerous.

Do you think Marc-Andre Fleury still has what it takes to carry a team through the playoffs?

I think he's still got it. I do. Pittsburgh's pretty deep. They've got a really good team. Your goalie doesn't have to be great. He's got to be good. He's got to make good, solid saves, and if a guy gets you under the crossbar, you go out and shake his hand. If you don't let anything go through you and you have a quiet night in the net and your rebound control is good, that's good. You don't have to be exceptional. He can certainly do that. He'll be able to do that for a while.

How do you think the Penguins defense corps is holding up without Kris Letang?

I think Sully's done a real good job there. He's got a system in place, and he's got everyone committing themselves in the defensive end. They don't let their defensemen get isolated. They've got really close support where they can advance the puck. Center support is good. Winger support is good. That helps the defense. They're obviously missing Letang. He's that dynamic, and he logs a lot of minutes in key situations. There's no doubt about that. But collectively, as a unit, they've done very well.

Who wins the series?

It's hard to give up on 87. At the end of the day, let's call a spade a spade. They've done it before, and they can do it again.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

