Penguins

Bonino's tiebreaking goal helps Penguins escape Capitals with 3-2 win in Game 1
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 10:30 p.m.

Updated less than a minute ago

WASHINGTON — Last season, Nick Bonino drove the final nail into the Washington Capitals, scoring the overtime winner for the Penguins in a clinching Game 6 of a second-round series.

On Thursday night, he was hammering again.

Bonino broke a third-period tie with his second goal of the playoffs, leading the Penguins to a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Game 2 will be played Saturday night in Washington.

Bonino's goal came after the Capitals rallied from two goals down to forge a 2-2 tie. Scott Wilson gathered a puck on the left wing and passed to the middle of the ice, where a streaking Bonino took it in stride and beat goalie Braden Holtby to the blocker side with 7:24 left in the game.

The Penguins' Jake Gunnel helps keep the puck out of the net against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C. For more images from Game 1, visit the Trib's photo gallery.

Photo by Chaz Palla

 

Before Bonino's goal, the game lived up to its billing as a marquee matchup between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.

Crosby put his stamp on the game in dramatic fashion with a pair of goals 52 seconds apart at the start of the second period.

The Capitals got up ice aggressively off the opening draw, and the Penguins quickly counter-attacked into an odd-man rush. Jake Guentzel made a quick pass to Crosby on the right wing and he buried a shot before Holtby could react.

After a short respite on the bench while Evgeni Malkin's line was on the ice, Crosby scored again on his second shift of the period.

This time, Olli Maatta threw a puck on net from the left point that Holtby fumbled into the crease. Patric Hornqvist shuffled it over to Crosby at the bottom of the right faceoff circle for a goal.

Ovechkin answered late in the second period on a play kick-started by Washington's physical play. At one end of the ice, the puck was popped loose when Malkin and Capitals defenseman John Carlson smashed into each other in a massive collision.

Malkin quickly got back up ice to help defend Washington's counter-attack, but when he swiped a puck off the stick of Lars Eller, it went right to Ovechkin in the high slot.

He didn't miss, wiring a shot past Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker and into the top corner of the net.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Capitals' Kevin Shattenkirk checks the Penguins' Conor Sheary off the puck in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
David Letterman takes in the Penguins the Capitals conference semifinal game 1 Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's first goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's second goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel and Patric Horqvist celebrate with Sidney Crosby after Crosby's first goal against the Capitals in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals Braden Holtby makes a save on the Penguins' Scott Wilson in the second period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ron Hainsey stands up the Capitals' Andre Burakovsky in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Gunnel helps keep the puck out of the net against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Chris Kunitz takes a shot against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Ian Cole kicks the puck forward past the Capitals' Tom Wilson in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby jumps into the offensive zone past the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
