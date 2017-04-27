Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Plus-Minus: Penguins at Capitals, Game 1
Bill West | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 11:15 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Gunnel helps keep the puck out of the net against the Capitals in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

After the Penguins went into a defensive shell, their goalie needed to deliver greatness. He found a way, even when scrambles for pucks ended up in his lap.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

Two goals and a team-high five shots more than sufficed as a contribution from Crosby, who also controlled territory better than most of his teammates.

PLUS

Capitals F Lars Eller

Credited with the primary assist on Alex Ovechkin's goal, Eller, one of the few players not involved with last season's second-round series, served as an effective solution to the Penguins' forward depth. Washington generated 19 more shot attempts than it allowed during five-on-five play with Eller on the ice.

EVEN

Capitals D John Carlson

He finished with four shots on goal and seven attempts, and the Capitals possessed the puck well with him on the back end.

EVEN

Penguins D Ian Cole

Eight blocked shots suggest Cole spent a lot of time in the defensive zone during a game in which he didn't need to kill a penalty. But those blocks almost meant the puck didn't reach an already busy Marc-Andre Fleury.

MINUS

Penguins D Brian Dumoulin

On a night when all of the Penguins' blue-liners went through rough stretches, Dumoulin maybe fared just a bit worse than his cohorts. Scorers charged him with three giveaways and credited him with just one blocked shot.

MINUS

Penguins F Conor Sheary

On the ice for just one Penguins shot attempt and 22 from the Capitals during five-on-five play, Sheary's struggles reached new lows.

MINUS

Capitals G Braden Holtby

His defenseman did him no favors, but Holtby nonetheless failed to live up to his Vezina-quality reputation and deliver at least one game-changing save.

