Plus-Minus: Penguins at Capitals, Game 1

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

After the Penguins went into a defensive shell, their goalie needed to deliver greatness. He found a way, even when scrambles for pucks ended up in his lap.

PLUS

Penguins F Sidney Crosby

Two goals and a team-high five shots more than sufficed as a contribution from Crosby, who also controlled territory better than most of his teammates.

PLUS

Capitals F Lars Eller

Credited with the primary assist on Alex Ovechkin's goal, Eller, one of the few players not involved with last season's second-round series, served as an effective solution to the Penguins' forward depth. Washington generated 19 more shot attempts than it allowed during five-on-five play with Eller on the ice.

EVEN

Capitals D John Carlson

He finished with four shots on goal and seven attempts, and the Capitals possessed the puck well with him on the back end.

EVEN

Penguins D Ian Cole

Eight blocked shots suggest Cole spent a lot of time in the defensive zone during a game in which he didn't need to kill a penalty. But those blocks almost meant the puck didn't reach an already busy Marc-Andre Fleury.

MINUS

Penguins D Brian Dumoulin

On a night when all of the Penguins' blue-liners went through rough stretches, Dumoulin maybe fared just a bit worse than his cohorts. Scorers charged him with three giveaways and credited him with just one blocked shot.

MINUS

Penguins F Conor Sheary

On the ice for just one Penguins shot attempt and 22 from the Capitals during five-on-five play, Sheary's struggles reached new lows.

MINUS

Capitals G Braden Holtby

His defenseman did him no favors, but Holtby nonetheless failed to live up to his Vezina-quality reputation and deliver at least one game-changing save.