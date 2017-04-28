Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Fleury's scrambling saves during late scrum secure Penguins victory
Jonathan Bombulie | Friday, April 28, 2017, 12:27 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
A fight breaks for the puck in front of Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury in the third period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury pulls the puck in after help from Jake Guentzel in the first period against the Capitals during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

WASHINGTON — Any human being who voluntarily steps in front of pucks travelling at him in excess of 100 mph for a living obviously has a different perspective on life than most people.

As such, it was no surprise the way Marc-Andre Fleury described a game-saving mad scramble in the final moments of the third period that preserved a 3-2 victory for the Penguins over the Washington Capitals in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Thursday night.

He thought it was fun.

“I think it's just competing, trying to rise up to the challenge and keep the team in the game,” Fleury said. “Saving that lead, when you can do it, is a good feeling.”

The scramble started when Alex Ovechkin made a cross-ice pass from the left-wing corner to defenseman Nate Schmidt for a shot from the top of the right circle with 3 minutes, 10 seconds to go.

Fleury made the initial save, ending up on his wallet as Nicklas Backstrom and Marcus Johansson whacked away at the loose puck.

With 3:04 to play, the puck slid under winger Bryan Rust, who was on his hands and knees at the top of the crease. He wanted nothing more than to flop his body down onto the loose puck to stop the Capitals from poking at it, but such a move would have drawn a delay of game penalty. Instead, he got low to the ice and shielded it as best he could.

Ovechkin, who had by this time lost his helmet, signaled demonstratively to the ref for a penalty. He got no satisfaction.

“It was a great job to not take a penalty when the puck is kind of kicking around there,” defenseman Ian Cole said. “Guys kind of built a fence around it without covering it, which I thought was great. When you get in scrambles like that, you've just got to sell out and do anything you can to block those shots and get the puck back. The level of desperation on that play was huge. And that's great to see. That's why we can respond quickly and kind of turn the tide in these close games.”

At that point, the scrum was barely half done.

With 2:57 to go, the puck popped out to John Carlson, who wheeled around and fired another shot on goal. Fleury, having lost his stick in the commotion, squeezed his pads together to make the stop.

The rebound came to defenseman Trevor Daley, who tried for a clear. Instead, the puck pinballed over to Schmidt in the right circle for another shot.

This time, the rebound shot right onto the stick of Backstrom in front, but Fleury made another remarkable stop.

Finally, with 2:49 left, referee Kevin Pollock lost sight of the puck and blew the whistle. The Penguins had survived.

Fleury had a hard time thinking of a wilder scramble that he had been a part of.

“I don't know. Maybe not in a such a big game,” Fleury said. “It was a one-goal game. I couldn't see the puck for a little while there. I had no stick. It was fun to get it done with that one.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

