Penguins

Penguins notebook: Hagelin nears return; Kunitz on 4th line
Jonathan Bombulie | Thursday, April 27, 2017, 7:48 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins Carl Hagelin takes a break after working hard during the morning skate Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Carl Hagelin speaks with Head Team Physician Dr. Dharmesh Vyas (l) and Head Athletic Trainer Chris Stewart after working hard during the morning skate Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

Carl Hagelin's return to the Penguins lineup has been a painstaking process.

Out since March 10 with a lower-body injury, Hagelin returned to practice Wednesday in Cranberry wearing a yellow, no-contact jersey.

Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in Washington on Thursday, Hagelin participated in morning skate and upgraded to a regular practice jersey. Coach Mike Sullivan said Hagelin was cleared for limited contact.

The next step is a full-contact practice, after which Hagelin can finally rejoin the fray. Sullivan said he considers Hagelin's status day to day.

“He's certainly making significant steps in the right direction,” Sullivan said.

Winger Chris Kunitz, meanwhile, played his first game since March 31 because of a lower-body injury. He started the game on the fourth line with Matt Cullen and Tom Kuhnhackl.

Capitals defenseman Karl Alzner, who has been out since Game 2 of a first-round series with Toronto because of an upper-body injury, has resumed skating but did not play in Game 1.

“We're not going to put him at risk,” coach Barry Trotz said. “He's improving day to day.”

Get to the net

Penguins winger Bryan Rust knows going to the net is a big part of his game.

What he didn't realize is, statistically speaking, no one in the NHL did it better in the first round of the playoffs.

According to numbers complied by Corsica.hockey, Rust's average shot distance of 15.5 feet in the first round was the shortest in the league. The four goals he scored against Columbus came from an average of 13.3 feet from the net.

“I was thinking more like 6 feet or 8 feet, but I guess I had some longer ones,” Rust joked.

Most of the players sharing the leaderboard with Rust were physically imposing, ranging from Edmonton bruisers Zack Kassian and Patrick Maroon to 6-foot-7 Toronto center Brian Boyle. The presence of the 5-11, 192-pound Rust on the list is a testament to his quickness and drive.

“When I get to the net and around the net, I think it makes me more successful and I have some better results,” Rust said.

Unexpected destination

Leading to the March 1 trade deadline and knowing the St. Louis Blues fully intended to deal him, defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk couldn't help but wonder where he would end up.

The Penguins and New York Rangers were two destinations that frequently crossed his mind.

“It seemed like, at any given moment, I could go to either one of those teams,” Shattenkirk said Thursday.

Instead, the Penguins added Mark Streit and Ron Hainsey, the Rangers picked up Brendan Smith from Detroit and the Capitals unexpectedly won the derby for the 28-year-old offensive defenseman.

“To be honest, Washington was probably the last team I expected to be wearing the jersey for,” Shattenkirk said.

Shattenkirk said he was pleased with how things have worked out in Washington. He's getting to be a part of one the NHL's most heated rivalries, and he isn't weighed down by the baggage of previous playoff disappointments like some of his Capitals teammates are.

“In a way, it's a good thing for me to not worry about what happened in the past here and just focus on now,” Shattenkirk said. “It's a new year. Last year, when (the Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks), it changed our mentality as a team. It was almost like a changing of the guard a little bit. That's what we're looking to accomplish here.”

Sabres candidate

Penguins assistant general manager Bill Guerin interviewed for the vacant GM position in Buffalo, TSN.ca reported. Guerin and Penguins associate general manager Jason Botterill are considered among the top GM candidates in the league.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

