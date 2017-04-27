Chipped Ice A.M.: Penguins' slow starts could be killers against Capitals

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those bad starts that plagued the Penguins in a first-round playoff matchup with Columbus? Nick Bonino would have preferred they never happened, of course, but now that the series is over, he wears them like a badge of honor.

"We didn't have great firsts and we won a series in five games," he said. "That's a good sign that we can get things done no matter how we start."

If Bonino is correct and the Penguins do have a repeatable ability to win games they start slowly, it's a trait that will almost undoubtedly come in handy in a second-round matchup with Washington.

The Capitals are one of the fastest-starting teams in the NHL.

In the regular season, they were second in the league with 80 first-period goals.

Nowhere was that tendency on display more than in their four-game season series with the Penguins.

-- In the season opener Oct. 13, the Penguins began their defense of a Stanley Cup championship by surrendering a goal to Andre Burakovsky 59 seconds into the game.

-- The next time the teams met Nov. 16, T.J. Oshie kick-started a 7-1 Capitals win with a goal in the first eight minutes.

-- On Jan. 11, Alex Ovechkin recorded his 1,000th career point on a goal 35 seconds into the game.

-- Five days later, Burakovsky gave the Capitals another 1-0 lead with a goal a little more than seven minutes into the game.

On top of that, the Capitals took a 1-0 lead before the game was 11 minutes old in three of six playoff meetings between the teams last season.

"We don't want to be playing from down every single game. That's not what our goal is," defenseman Ian Cole said. "They're a great team. We know it's going to be a challenge. They're going to come at us hard on the forecheck, not dissimilar to Columbus. Maybe not quite as hard, but they're a hard forechecking team and they're really good at creating turnovers.

"They've got great sticks on the forecheck. They're good at reading plays. The ability to stay energetic, stay aware and stay ahead of the play mentally and read-wise is what will put us in a good spot."

At times in the Columbus series, it looked like the Penguins were content to sit back in the opening minutes of the game, play a safe brand of hockey and wait for the aggressive Blue Jackets to punch themselves out.

Using a similar rope-a-dope strategy against the Capitals would prove far more problematic. For all of the Blue Jackets' strengths, they didn't have the finish the Capitals do.

"I think even Columbus started to realize the last couple of games that it wasn't worth it," winger Scott Wilson said. "I thought the last two games were a little less physical. Obviously still intense, but they didn't come out banging in the first five minutes. We expect a fast-paced game (against Washington). We've got to get going in the first and hopefully it carries on through the series."

In order to make that happen, coach Mike Sullivan said the Penguins have to make sure they get their minds right before the puck drops.

Sure, they've had six days off between series to pick apart the Capitals on tape and undoubtedly they'll make some tactical adjustments to better handle Washington's forecheck, but getting off to a strong start is about mental preparation more than anything else, the coach said.

"I firmly believe starts are all about a mindset and trying to keep the game simple so that you can get your adrenaline flowing and get yourself into the game physically," Sullivan said. "I think everything falls from there.

"We've discussed it as a group. Now we just have to take action."

LAST GAME: Bryan Rust scored twice and Marc-Andre Fleury made 49 saves as the Penguins beat Columbus to close out a first-round series in five games last Thursday.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins will visit the Verizon Center, a building where they went 0-2 and were outscored 12-3 in the regular season, for Game 1 of a second-round series at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

A NOTE: The Penguins have lost Game 1 in eight of their previous nine playoff matchups with the Capitals. Seven of the eight times they dropped the opener, they came back to win the series.

A QUOTE: "I think the first-period thing was a little bit of a scare in the first round, but the last three or four days, I think we've had some really good days of practice. I think we're excited to get 'er going." – LW Scott Wilson

A NUMBER: 58 – all-time meetings between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin, counting regular-season, playoff and international competition. Crosby's teams have won 37 of those meetings (.638 winning percentage).

