Sheary trying to shake off playoff slump

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON — Two weeks ago, Conor Sheary was the poster child for everything that's right about Penguins hockey.

In Game 2 of a first-round series with Columbus, he flew in on the forecheck, harassed goalie Sergei Bobrovsky into a turnover and helped set up Jake Guentzel for an important goal.

It set the tone for the series.

Columbus has big, mean forwards who like to punish opponents on the forecheck. They might even gain a possession advantage because of their bulk. But the Penguins would fly in undetected, steal the bully's lunch money and make him cry.

It was an approach that carried the Penguins to a Stanley Cup 11 months prior, and it was working again.

Two weeks is an eternity on the playoff hockey calendar, however, and as the Penguins get ready for Game 2 of a second-round series with Washington on Saturday night, Sheary is in a much different place.

His assist on Guentzel's goal was one of only two points he has recorded in six playoff games. He has yet to score a goal.

When he's been on the ice at even strength in the postseason, the Penguins have been outshot 70-46 and outscored 8-4.

In other words, Sheary is in a slump, and it's a good one.

“If you're out there for a couple goals against, it might hurt you, especially confidence-wise,” Sheary said. “If you're giving up goals and not scoring any, it doesn't look good on your part.”

At the end of the Columbus series, coach Mike Sullivan dropped Sheary from the team's top line, inserting Patric Hornqvist in his place. At the time, Sullivan was able to soft-pedal the move.

Just want to get a different look on Sidney Crosby's wing. Sheary isn't scoring, but he's still playing well away from the puck. Nothing to see here.

But in Game 1 against Washington on Thursday night, the Capitals outshot the Penguins, 10-0, when Sheary was on the ice at even strength. When Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the tying goal on a wide-open shot from the left faceoff circle in the third period, Sheary was the closest defender to him.

Sullivan now has to acknowledge the obvious.

“Certainly, we know Conor has a much better game, and that's what we're trying to help him get to,” Sullivan said. “He's had a great year for us. He's played so much great hockey. He's scored big goals, and he's a competitive kid. It's our responsibility as his coaches to try to help him get to his game, and that's what we're trying to do. The last couple (games) I don't think have been his best.”

Sheary said he had a couple of nagging injuries that were giving him problems at the end of the regular season, but they're no longer an issue. Now, what he has to do is put into action his plan for getting back on track.

First, don't dwell.

“Everybody gets there. I've been there a lot this year,” said winger Scott Wilson, a close friend of Sheary. “I know some teams have guys that kind of shake the locker room when they're not doing well or not getting bounces. Shears has done a good job of just saying positive. He'll come out of it soon.”

Second, remember his core competencies.

“For the most part, I'm trying to stick to my things: speed and instincts and elusiveness and quickness,” Sheary said. “I'm trying to get back to that as much as I can and play in the offensive zone.”

Finally, look to past successes as a model for future gains.

After all, the good, old days were only two weeks ago.

“It is only a six-game slump. It's not forever,” Sheary said. “But I would like to dig myself out of it.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.