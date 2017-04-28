Gorman: For Penguins' Cole, win worth the bruise

WASHINGTON

Believe it or not, Ian Cole swears that he had only one bruise Friday, albeit a big one on the underside of his left forearm.

You would have expected Cole to be covered in black-and-blue marks after the Penguins defenseman blocked eight shots in the 3-2 victory over the Capitals in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference semifinal.

That it's as many as the Capitals had as a team is a point of pride for Cole.

“It's not like I'm looking to block shots,” Cole said. “It's something that happens out of desperation, when something breaks down.”

That's the Catch-22 for Cole. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan credits his players for buying into blocking shots and their willingness to sacrifice their bodies, yet he doesn't want them to be in position to have to rely upon that tactic too often in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

After jumping out to a 2-0 lead, the Penguins spent the second half of Game 1 in a defensive shell. Washington fired away, taking 83 shots. The Penguins blocked 29.

“Depending on how you look at statistics, attempts are an indication of territory, where the game is being played,” Sullivan said. “It doesn't always tell the true picture of the game itself, and the quality of chances or whatever it may be.

“When you look at it from that standpoint, we don't want to spend as much time in our end zone as we have. We think we're at our best when we control territory. We certainly don't want to be in a situation where we defend that much in a period.”

The Capitals spent most of the third period in the Penguins end, which forced the defensemen to put their bodies on the line by blocking shots.

It's become an art form for Cole, who set a team record for blocked shots this season with 194.

“He really puts 100 percent of his body into the game,” Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta said. “He plays with intensity. It's awesome to see him put his body on the line. It fires you up.”

Even so, Cole views blocking shots as a last resort and hopes to avoid taking them in soft spots, where there is no padding or muscle to absorb the impact of the puck.

“You try to take away the angle and close the space,” Cole said. “You try to stay square and keep your pads in front of you and, hopefully, it hits your pads. You try to stay tight. You don't want to have a lot of holes. You don't want to come out with your legs wide. I tend to go down on one knee — that's just how I do it.

“There's a high desperation level come playoffs, and everybody's doing it. You don't want to force it. You don't want to try to dive in front of every shot, but if the opportunity arises, you want to try get a shot block.”

Sullivan credited Cole for bringing a different dimension to the Penguins' defensive corps, calling him a “steady, solid player” who can play on the penalty kill.

“He's a brave kid. He gets in shot lanes. He plays the game hard, and that's what we really respect about him,” Sullivan said. “He's not flashy by any stretch. But it's the simplicity of his game, the competitiveness to his game, that we like most.”

Better yet, one of Cole's blocked shots led to the go-ahead goal. Cole blocked a Nicklas Backstrom shot and then sent a stretch pass to Scott Wilson, who fed Nick Bonino on a breakaway for the winner.

So, for Cole, the blocked shots and the accompanyingbruises were well worth it.

“Getting the win,” he said, “makes it all feel better.”

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.