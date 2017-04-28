Three Periods: An inside look at the Penguins-Capitals series

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

three periods

FIRST

twice as nice

Marc-Andre Fleury's feel-good story continued Thursday with his best road performance of the 2017 playoffs. He turned away 33 of 35 shots in the 3-2 win over Washington in Game 1.

That save percentage (.943) represented Fleury's best mark in a road win since his 35-save shutout of the New York Rangers on May 5, 2014. And it lengthened a list of superb away-game performances that stagnated for a number of years.

“His last couple flurries, shots through screens, things he was picking up, he was seeing the puck really well,” Chris Kunitz said of his teammate's Game 1 play. “We have to do a better job for him of not giving up those quality chances.”

Of Fleury's 11 postseason save percentages in a game that ranked better than Thursday's .943, seven came in 2008 and '09. Another two went to waste in losses to the Rangers in 2015.

A big test follows for Fleury: Can the veteran netminder do put together strong performances in consecutive appearances?

Not since 2011 has Fleury finished a two-game bundle on the road with save percentages above .900. That season, he turned away 25 of 27 in a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay in Game 3 and 29 of 31 in a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 4.

second

Saints and skeptics

After the Penguins avoided short-handed scenarios and received two power plays in Game 1 on Thursday, Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen declined to comment on the officiating, and winger Alex Ovechkin called the night “weird” partially because of the host team's absence of man advantages.

Washington's reaction proved fairly reasonable as it became just the third Penguins opponent this season to finish a game without at least one power play opportunity. That likely irked the Capitals, owners of the NHL's fourth-best conversion percentage (22.98).

The last instance of a night with no penalty kills for the Penguins was Feb. 3 against Columbus. The Penguins received one power play that night. In the other instance, a Dec. 28 matchup with Carolina, neither team took a penalty.

Washington twice went a full game without a power play this season — both against Chicago.

third

restricted lanes

Even the NHL's best shooters sometimes bemoan the many layers of shot blockers that teams deploy in their defensive-zone schemes.

A strategic theme emerged in the Penguins' shot-blocking habits in Game 1: Washington's vaunted forwards — notably Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom — struggled to get pucks past skaters' bodies, while its blue-liners found more success in getting their shots to Fleury.

Defensemen Niskanen and John Carlson tallied five and four shots on goal, respectively, and only once did each of their shot attempts end up blocked. A total of 15 shots came from Washington's six blue-liners, and 20 came from the 12 forwards.

Ovechkin had three shots on goal and three attempts blocked. Kuznetsov finished with four shots and four attempts blocked. For Backstrom, the totals were three and two. And for Justin Williams, they were one and four.

Penguins defensemen accounted for 19 of the team's 29 blocked shots. Ian Cole led the way with eight.

Washington finished with eight blocked shots as a team, and only six of them denied Penguins forwards, who generated 17 of the team's 21 pucks on net.

overtime

persistent pucks

The Capitals' 83 shot attempts in Game 1 ranked as the team's fifth highest total in a regulation-length game since the start of the 2012-13 season.

The 3-2 loss despite the attempt output mirrored an outcome from the 2016 second-round series, when the Capitals tallied 85 attempts in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.