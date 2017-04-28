Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three Periods: An inside look at the Penguins-Capitals series
Bill West | Friday, April 28, 2017, 5:51 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury makes a third-period save against the Capitals during Game 1 of their Eastern Cconference semifinal Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Verizon Center in Washington, D.C.

Updated 13 minutes ago

three periods

FIRST

twice as nice

Marc-Andre Fleury's feel-good story continued Thursday with his best road performance of the 2017 playoffs. He turned away 33 of 35 shots in the 3-2 win over Washington in Game 1.

That save percentage (.943) represented Fleury's best mark in a road win since his 35-save shutout of the New York Rangers on May 5, 2014. And it lengthened a list of superb away-game performances that stagnated for a number of years.

“His last couple flurries, shots through screens, things he was picking up, he was seeing the puck really well,” Chris Kunitz said of his teammate's Game 1 play. “We have to do a better job for him of not giving up those quality chances.”

Of Fleury's 11 postseason save percentages in a game that ranked better than Thursday's .943, seven came in 2008 and '09. Another two went to waste in losses to the Rangers in 2015.

A big test follows for Fleury: Can the veteran netminder do put together strong performances in consecutive appearances?

Not since 2011 has Fleury finished a two-game bundle on the road with save percentages above .900. That season, he turned away 25 of 27 in a 3-2 win at Tampa Bay in Game 3 and 29 of 31 in a 3-2 double-overtime win in Game 4.

second

Saints and skeptics

After the Penguins avoided short-handed scenarios and received two power plays in Game 1 on Thursday, Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen declined to comment on the officiating, and winger Alex Ovechkin called the night “weird” partially because of the host team's absence of man advantages.

Washington's reaction proved fairly reasonable as it became just the third Penguins opponent this season to finish a game without at least one power play opportunity. That likely irked the Capitals, owners of the NHL's fourth-best conversion percentage (22.98).

The last instance of a night with no penalty kills for the Penguins was Feb. 3 against Columbus. The Penguins received one power play that night. In the other instance, a Dec. 28 matchup with Carolina, neither team took a penalty.

Washington twice went a full game without a power play this season — both against Chicago.

third

restricted lanes

Even the NHL's best shooters sometimes bemoan the many layers of shot blockers that teams deploy in their defensive-zone schemes.

A strategic theme emerged in the Penguins' shot-blocking habits in Game 1: Washington's vaunted forwards — notably Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom — struggled to get pucks past skaters' bodies, while its blue-liners found more success in getting their shots to Fleury.

Defensemen Niskanen and John Carlson tallied five and four shots on goal, respectively, and only once did each of their shot attempts end up blocked. A total of 15 shots came from Washington's six blue-liners, and 20 came from the 12 forwards.

Ovechkin had three shots on goal and three attempts blocked. Kuznetsov finished with four shots and four attempts blocked. For Backstrom, the totals were three and two. And for Justin Williams, they were one and four.

Penguins defensemen accounted for 19 of the team's 29 blocked shots. Ian Cole led the way with eight.

Washington finished with eight blocked shots as a team, and only six of them denied Penguins forwards, who generated 17 of the team's 21 pucks on net.

overtime

persistent pucks

The Capitals' 83 shot attempts in Game 1 ranked as the team's fifth highest total in a regulation-length game since the start of the 2012-13 season.

The 3-2 loss despite the attempt output mirrored an outcome from the 2016 second-round series, when the Capitals tallied 85 attempts in a 3-2 loss to the Penguins in Game 3.

—Bill West

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.