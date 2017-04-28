Lineup decisions near for Penguins as Hagelin closes in on return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Carl Hagelin took a significant step forward in the laborious process of returning to the Penguins lineup Friday morning, taking part in a full-contact practice and working with regular personnel groups.

Hagelin, who has been out since March 10 with a lower-body injury, skated in drills on a line with center Evgeni Malkin and right wing Phil Kessel and took his place among the penalty killers during special teams work.

Coach Mike Sullivan said Hagelin will be a game-time decision when the Penguins take on the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series Saturday night.

“His skill sets certainly lend to the type of game we're trying to play,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Regardless of what line you put him on, he brings that element of speed, his ability to stretch the ice. His pursuit game forces turnovers all the time and we create a lot of offense off if it.

“He's a good penalty killer. He's a solid two-way player, so we can use him in a number of different capacities. I think his speed certainly helps us play the type of game that we want to play. We're a more competitive team when he's in the lineup.”

If Hagelin returns, Sullivan will have to pick a winger to scratch in his place. Tom Kuhnhackl, Scott Wilson or even perhaps the slumping Conor Sheary would be options.

“We feel like we have depth to our organization,” Sullivan said. “These are difficult decisions we have to make, but they're good decisions. The healthier we get, the more difficult those decisions become.”

Hagelin's return might also force a minor shake-up to the team's line combinations. If he plays with Malkin and Kessel, Bryan Rust would be displaced.

Rust skated on the top line with Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby on Friday, but a spot was only open on that line because Patric Hornqvist sat out the skate for maintenance. With Hornqvist in the lineup, Rust would have to fit somewhere else.

In addition to Hornqvist, defensemen Brian Dumoulin and Trevor Daley also did not skate Friday. Sullivan said they too had the day off for maintenance.