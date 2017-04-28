Chippped Ice A.M.: The beat goes on for Crosby against Caps

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Editor's note: Visit triblive.com for the Chipped Ice A.M. report every morning the Penguins play or practice throughout their series with the Capitals.

WASHINGTON – Before Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, Washington Capitals goalie Braden Holtby was asked his impression of Penguins rookie Jake Guentzel, who led the league with five goals in the first round of the playoffs.

With all due respect, Holtby said he had bigger worries than Guentzel when Guentzel was on the ice.

“It's been a trend for years. If you're playing with (Sidney Crosby), you're usually going to get some pretty good looks. We know that,” Holtby said. “We know still the heartbeat of that line is Sid.”

It was beating loud and clear Thursday night.

Crosby scored a pair of goals 52 seconds apart early in the second period, leading the Penguins to a 3-2 victory.

The first goal was on a two-on-one with Guentzel 12 seconds into the period.

“Sid does that slap shot that kind of flicks its toe at the end and goes the opposite way,” goalie Braden Holtby said. “I just didn't keep my glove in the right position.”

After the goal, Crosby's line went to the bench. Following a brief shift by Evgeni Malkin's line, coach Mike Sullivan went right back to Crosby.

“Sometimes if we juggle a little bit, it gives us an opportunity to get what we think might be an advantageous matchup,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “It doesn't always happen on the road. It was an opportunity I thought we had to try to build on the momentum we had with the goal.”

It worked wonders. Holtby dropped an Olli Maatta point shot, allowing Patric Hornqvist to bump a pass over to Crosby at the bottom of the right faceoff circle.

“The first two shifts in the second period, they got two preventable goals,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We've got to manage the puck. They're got some very high-talented guys that can stretch the zone. If you give them a loose puck, they can create some stuff.”

It's probably not accurate to call the two-goal effort a bounce-back performance for Crosby. After all, in the first round of the playoffs, he had two goals and seven points as the Penguins finished off the Columbus Blue Jackets in five games.

But he was staring at a couple of unpleasant statistics coming into Thursday's game.

For one thing, the Penguins were outscored 8-3 when Crosby was on the ice at even strength in the Columbus series. For another, he had no goals and two assists in a six-game playoff series with the Capitals last season.

He ended both those slumps in one 52-second flurry.

“It's just making sure we make good plays and if those opportunities present themselves, then great,” Crosby said. “I don't think we need to chase them. If they're there, we make the plays and execute, but we don't have to cheat. I thought we did a good job of that.”

After Crosby's goals, the Capitals had an answer. Before the second period was over, Alex Ovechkin ripped a blazing wrister past Marc-Andre Fleury's blocker to cut the Penguins lead to 2-1.

The series was billed as another matchup between the game's two greatest superstars.

Thursday's events will do nothing to tamp down that kind of talk the rest of the way.

“I know both athletes,” said Trotz, who coached Crosby at the World Cup last September. “They're both driven. I don't think they're driven by the other guy's success or whatever. They're driven athletes. That's why they're in the top 100 in the history of this league. They're the faces of both franchises.

“You could say in a lot of ways they saved our game when they first came into the league from lockouts and what have you. They're special athletes, both those guys. They look for those big moments and they capitalize on those moments. They're special players.”

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 1-0

LAST GAME: Nick Bonino's third-period goal gave the Penguins a 3-2 win in Game 1 Thursday night.

NEXT GAME: The teams square off again in Washington in Game 2 Saturday night. The Capitals didn't lose back-to-back home games all season.

A NOTE: The Penguins' third line of Scott Wilson, Bonino and Conor Sheary was dominated from a shot-stats perspective in Game 1. When Bonino was on the ice at even strength, the Capitals had a 21-2 shot-attempt advantage. One of the two shots the Penguins attempted, however, turned out to be the game-winning goal.

A QUOTE: “It was kind of a weird game. No penalties against us on our side. Sometimes (stuff) happens. You just have to fight through it, put a puck in.” –Ovechkin

A NUMBER: 8 – blocked shots for Ian Cole in Game 1, the same total as the entire Washington team combined.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.