It appears no lineup changes for Penguins or Caps

WASHINGTON – Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the Penguins and Washington Capitals will open the second round of the playoffs with the same lineups they used to close out the first round.

For the Penguins, winger Carl Hagelin is inching closer to a return but is not expected to play in Game 1 Thursday night.

Out since March 10 with a lower-body injury, Hagelin participated in morning skate in a regular practice jersey. He stayed on the ice late at the end of the skate, getting extra work in with the players likely to be scratched.

“Haggy is a day-to-day decision at this point,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “He took limited contact this morning. The next step obviously will be the full-contact approach, but he's certainly making significant steps in the right direction.”

Washington coach Barry Trotz, meanwhile, confirmed he will make no lineup changes.

That means defenseman Karl Alzner, who has been out since Game 2 of a first-round series with Toronto due to an upper-body injury, will not play.

Trotz said the Capitals will enter the series with the Penguins with less anxiety than they had before the matchup with the Maple Leafs.

“I think you get calmer as you go through series,” Trotz said. “I think the first series is the one that can unnerve you a bit. It's the nervous series. You put eight months of work in for a series. Once you get through that series, seeing the level of play, seeing the intensity, the battles in the media, the battles on the ice, all those things that come up, I think you're calmer with it.

“It's like a firefighter going to his first fire. He's prepared all year. He's put all the work in. Now he has to go to his first fire and it's different. It ramps up. It's intense. It's exciting. It's fun. It's all those things, all those emotions. Once you go through it, you go, ‘I can handle it. I can handle it.' Things calm down for everybody.”

Sullivan said his team is ready to face the challenge the Capitals present.

“They've earned this opportunity to get to the second round, but we also understand we have to continue to earn,” Sullivan said. “I think our players are really excited about this opportunity.”

