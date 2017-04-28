Capitals not in panic mode after loss to Penguins in opener

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

ARLINGTON, Va. — Aden Perry, a second-grader from nearby Rockville, Md., played hooky from school to watch hockey Friday.

Perry was at the Washington Capitals optional practice at Kettler Capitals Iceplex just hours after he was in the stands to watch the Penguins take a 1-0 series lead with a 3-2 win on Thursday night at Verizon Center.

But Perry, 8, at Kettler with his father, Carlos, held a brown cardboard sign Friday that read: “I Know We Will Win.”

He certainly hopes the Capitals feel the same way as they host the Penguins on Saturday night in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Washington has won just one playoff series in nine tries against the Penguins, but the Capitals are 10-6 all-time in the playoffs in Game 2 after losing the first game.

So how important is it to win this Game 2?

“It is huge,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “The next game is the biggest game. Hopefully we will bounce back with a big win. We just have to be more focused for 60 minutes.”

The Capitals spent Friday pointing out they dominated many aspects of Game 1. But two goals in a span of 52 seconds by Sidney Crosby led to a win by the speedy Penguins on Thursday.

“They are a great team,” Capitals forward Jay Beagle said. “They are going to capitalize on some mistakes. We played a good game. (We) woke up. The sun is shining. It is one game.

“We gave it everything we had. We just have to make sure in Game 2 we come out with more desperation and make sure we go after them. You can't focus too hard on one (game), especially when it is over.”

The Capitals outhit the Penguins, 41-17, on Thursday. All seven Washington playoff games this spring have been decided by one goal.

“We can be better in a few areas,” Washington coach Barry Trotz said. “We are going to be better tomorrow. The things that we can control we can do better. All of those critical little details ... add up to things. That was the difference, that one minute (in the second period).”

The Penguins defeated the Capitals in six games in last season's playoffs. But Trotz dismissed a similar feeling to the 2016 exit.

“We are in a different place,” he said. “We feel we can still build on our game. We know we can do more. We are not backing off. I am excited about the rest of the series, for sure.”

Washington goalie Braden Holtby had 18 saves but allowed three goals Thursday.

“I thought he was fine,” Trotz said. “He didn't think he played as good as he could. He is a guy that responds. He is going to be better tomorrow. That is good for us.”

Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury had 33 saves, including several in a flurry in front of his net with about three minutes left in the third period with several bodies, one helmet and his stick on the ice.

Trotz still was shaking his head Friday afternoon, wondering how the puck didn't go in for his squad during that wild sequence.

“They are a really good team. I think we had some momentum in the third period,” Washington forward Nicklas Backstrom said. “We have to be more careful what we do with the puck and we should be fine.”

Notes: Trotz said the status of defenseman Karl Alzner is “the same.” He has missed the last five games with an upper-body injury … Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin scored one goal Thursday and has 11 goals in 14 career playoff games against the Penguins. ... Washington won its last two playoff series after losing Game 1.

David Driver is a freelance writer.