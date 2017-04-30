Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 2
No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.
The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.
PLUS
Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury
No matter how many barrages he faced in yet another busy outing, Fleury never broke down. He finished with 34 saves.
PLUS
Penguins F Phil Kessel
The sharpshooter sent a message to the Capitals with his two goals. It didn't matter which goalie Washington put in its crease. Frustration would persist.
PLUS
Penguins F Jake Guentzel
His three points matched Kessel for the team high. And his scoring further signaled how comfortable he remains on the playoff's grand stage.
PLUS
Washington D Matt Niskanen
His goal ended Fleury's shutout bid, and he again led the Capitals in shots on goal with five.
EVEN
Washington F Alex Ovechkin
He tallied two assists, helped the Capitals tilt the ice and attempted 12 shots, but only three of his offerings found their way to Fleury.
MINUS
Washington G Braden Holtby
Chased after two periods, the Vezina finalist looked lost. He finished with 11 saves on 14 shots faced.
MINUS
Washington F T.J. Oshie
The winger failed to register a shot on goal and generated just two attempts despite plenty of offensive-zone shift starts. He finished as a minus-2.
MINUS
Penguins D Trevor Daley
Despite long shifts in the defensive zone, including 2 minutes, 19 seconds on the penalty kill, Daley finished with just one blocked shot. He attempted only one shot at the other end of the ice.