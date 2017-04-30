Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 2

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes-misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury

No matter how many barrages he faced in yet another busy outing, Fleury never broke down. He finished with 34 saves.

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

The sharpshooter sent a message to the Capitals with his two goals. It didn't matter which goalie Washington put in its crease. Frustration would persist.

PLUS

Penguins F Jake Guentzel

His three points matched Kessel for the team high. And his scoring further signaled how comfortable he remains on the playoff's grand stage.

PLUS

Washington D Matt Niskanen

His goal ended Fleury's shutout bid, and he again led the Capitals in shots on goal with five.

EVEN

Washington F Alex Ovechkin

He tallied two assists, helped the Capitals tilt the ice and attempted 12 shots, but only three of his offerings found their way to Fleury.

MINUS

Washington G Braden Holtby

Chased after two periods, the Vezina finalist looked lost. He finished with 11 saves on 14 shots faced.

MINUS

Washington F T.J. Oshie

The winger failed to register a shot on goal and generated just two attempts despite plenty of offensive-zone shift starts. He finished as a minus-2.

MINUS

Penguins D Trevor Daley

Despite long shifts in the defensive zone, including 2 minutes, 19 seconds on the penalty kill, Daley finished with just one blocked shot. He attempted only one shot at the other end of the ice.