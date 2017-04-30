Capitals stuck in deep hole as series heads to Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON – The Washington Capitals held a players-only meeting in the locker room after losing 6-2 to the Penguins in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night.

No word if the ghosts of their previous playoff failures were invited.

The Capitals find themselves in a 2-0 hole heading into Game 3 Monday night at PPG Paints Arena. They need to defeat the defending Stanley Cup champions in four of the next five games, with three of those games being played on the road, to win the series.

Given the fact that they're 1-8 all-time in playoff meetings with the Penguins and have a reputation for thriving in the regular season and wilting once the postseason starts, a significant challenge awaits them.

"They've got great pedigree. They've won a Cup," Capitals coach Barry Trotz said. "They've gone to places in their room that you have to go to win a championship. We're going to have to go to places that we haven't gone before if we're going to beat this team."

Capitals players didn't reveal explicit details of the players-only meeting. Defenseman Matt Niskanen told reporters "none of your business" twice when asked about it.

Winger T.J. Oshie was a little more forthcoming.

"It was just things that people need to say and things that some people needed to hear," Oshie said. "We were very together with what we said. I don't really need to go into details. Sometimes, in our game and I'm sure in other sports as well, sometimes you need to hear from your teammates more than you need to hear from your coach. Tonight was one of those nights."

When it comes to shots and shot attempts, the Capitals were the dominant team for the vast majority of Saturday's game.

In the first period, for example, they had a 35-8 advantage in attempts but the game remained scoreless largely thanks to the heroics of Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 34 saves in the game.

"If you work hard, you get lucky," center Nicklas Backstrom said. "It's one of those things. We're a little unlucky now with the bounces, but I think maybe you create those things. If we can get pucks through a little bit better – they're blocking a lot of shots – if we can get them through and work ourselves into the net a little bit harder, we're going to have more chances and better looks."

Later, Trotz made the controversial decision to pull starting goalie Braden Holtby after he had stopped 11 of 14 shots through two periods.

"He wasn't as sharp as he can be for us," Trotz said. "He's a game changer for us. When he didn't change the game, I just looked to change the mojo a little bit there."

Holtby said he needed to make a save on a Jake Guentzel shot on a two-on-one in the second period that sailed under his glove and over his left pad. It gave the Penguins a 3-1 lead.

"(The bench is) never where you want to be, but the playoffs are made of big moments," Holtby said. "On that third goal, that's a big moment. That's where your goalie has to come up with a save. Just didn't. I was frustrated that I didn't do that."

Trotz wouldn't say whether Holtby or back-up Philipp Grubauer would start Game 3.

"Going forward here, let's call it what it is. We dropped two games here. We're going to go there to win two games there," Trotz said. "I think that's an outstanding challenge to us. You talk about going through obstacles, different things. This is something we're going to have to go through. I have a lot of trust in this group. They've responded all year and they will respond again."

