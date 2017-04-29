Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Hagelin misses morning skate
Jonathan Bombulie | Saturday, April 29, 2017, 12:33 p.m.

Updated 49 minutes ago

WASHINGTON -- There's a bit of intrigue surrounding the Penguins lineup heading into Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

After taking part in a full practice and working in with regular personnel groupings Friday afternoon, winger Carl Hagelin did not take morning skate Saturday.

Coach Mike Sullivan, however, said that didn't mean Hagelin wouldn't be in the lineup once the puck drops Saturday night.

“It doesn't mean anything,” Sullivan said, declining to tip his hand. “This morning was an optional skate, so everybody will be game-time decisions.”

Hagelin hasn't played since March 10 due to a lower-body injury.

Winger Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Trevor Daley, who sat out Friday's practice for maintenance, took part in morning skate and appear on track to play Saturday night.

The Capitals are expected to make a lineup change, with winger Paul Carey drawing in on the fourth line for Brett Connolly.

Carey, a fifth-year pro out of Boston College, played six games for the Capitals this season. He led the AHL's Hershey Bears with 24 goals in 55 games.

Connolly, who had 15 goals for the Capitals in the regular season, has no points in seven playoff games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.