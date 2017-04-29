Hagelin misses morning skate

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON -- There's a bit of intrigue surrounding the Penguins lineup heading into Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Washington Capitals on Saturday night.

After taking part in a full practice and working in with regular personnel groupings Friday afternoon, winger Carl Hagelin did not take morning skate Saturday.

Coach Mike Sullivan, however, said that didn't mean Hagelin wouldn't be in the lineup once the puck drops Saturday night.

“It doesn't mean anything,” Sullivan said, declining to tip his hand. “This morning was an optional skate, so everybody will be game-time decisions.”

Hagelin hasn't played since March 10 due to a lower-body injury.

Winger Patric Hornqvist and defenseman Brian Dumoulin and Trevor Daley, who sat out Friday's practice for maintenance, took part in morning skate and appear on track to play Saturday night.

The Capitals are expected to make a lineup change, with winger Paul Carey drawing in on the fourth line for Brett Connolly.

Carey, a fifth-year pro out of Boston College, played six games for the Capitals this season. He led the AHL's Hershey Bears with 24 goals in 55 games.

Connolly, who had 15 goals for the Capitals in the regular season, has no points in seven playoff games.

