Live on Game 2: Penguins 0, Capitals 0

The opening period of Game 2 between the Penguins and Washington resembled the latter half of Game 1, with the hosts at the Verizon Center on Saturday tilting the ice decidedly in their favor and peppering goalie Marc-Andre Fleury with shots.

During the previous 24 hours, the Penguins shared their plans to clean up their own-zone passing and to better support the puck while in transition. But they found themselves collapsing into a protective shell in Game 2 early and often around Fleury, unable to do much more than block shots and hope for a dump-out. When they spoke of the need for "desperation," they had other ideas in mind.

When they did try to clear the puck with control, bad things happened.

Fleury finished the first period with 16 saves. Braden Holtby needed to make just five stops for Washington.

Just a couple minutes passed before Carl Hagelin, back in in the Penguins' lineup for the first time since early March, flanked Nick Bonino and Phil Kessel in Game 2.

Coach Mike Sullivan, a fan of gamesmanship during the playoffs, submitted line combinations that included Kessel with Evgeni Malkin to open the game, but the sharp-shooting right winger and Conor Sheary promptly swapped roles.

The 'HBK Line' shined brightest in the 2016 playoffs during the second-round series against the Capitals, when the trio combined for seven goals and 18 points. It struggled and ultimately went away at several different points throughout the 2016-17 regular season.

Kessel, who took several double shifts at Sheary's expense, registered the Penguins' only two shot attempts through eight minutes of action. He finally got a shot to Braden Holtby six minutes and 34 seconds after the opening puck drop.

The Capitals held a 7-1 edge in shots and 13-2 margin in attempts through nine minutes.

The Penguins head into Game 2 of their second-round series against Washington with a 3-2 win to their credit and a to-do list that includes cleaner breakouts and better puck pursuit in the offensive zone.

Hagelin jumped back into the Penguins' lineup for the first time since suffering a lower-body injury on March 10. The speedy Swede's return certainly enhances the Penguins' ability to chase down and pressure opposing defensemen.

Mike Sullivan put Hagelin on Nick Bonino's left wing and kept Bryan Rust and Phil Kessel with Evgeni Malkin to open Game 2 on Saturday at the Verizon center, but the coach did not rule out an 'HBK' reunion — "It's always an option for us," he said. Scott Wilson ended up in the press box with Hagelin's return.

Sullivan also emphasized the importance of options when he spoke about the deployment of his defensive pairs. A season ago, Kris Letang handled all of the tough matchups and logged 27-plus minutes most nights in the playoffs. This season, the Penguins stuck with an equal-opportunity approach for its blueliners in the first round against Columbus and did not abandon the plan in Game 1 against Washington, despite the Capitals' greater collection of high-end shooters.

"We're a coaching staff that tries to respond and react to the challenges in particular games or series," Sullivan said. "We're not a staff that wants to wait too long (to adjust). We're trying to be as proactive as we can to try to help this team win games."

Better puck retrievals by the defensemen and cleaner breakouts will almost surely cut down the shot attempt and scoring chance totals for the Capitals, who tallied 83 attempts and 41 scoring chances, including 12 of the high-danger variety, as defined by www.naturalstattrick.com in Game 1.

Winger Patric Hornqvist considers it imperative for the Penguins to worry less about stringing clever passes together through the neutral zone and concentrate more on chip-and-chase tactics.

"Playing behind them, that's going to be the key to the whole series for us," Hornqvist said. "We're really good when we get pucks behind them, get that forecheck and create those long shifts down there. In the same way, playing quick out of our end zone, because they have really good forechecking too. So whoever plays quicker out of their end zone is going to have success in this series."