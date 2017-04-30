Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Kessel, Guentzel display finishing touch for Penguins
Jonathan Bombulie | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 6:27 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel and Chris Kunitz celebrate with Evgeni Malkin after Malkin's goal against the Capitals in the third period after his goal was allowed during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Jake Guentzel celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
Penguins center Jake Guentzel (59) celebrates a goal assisted by Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) against the Blue Jackets in the second period of the second game of the first round on Friday April 14, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Phil Kessel celebrates Evgeni Malkin's goal against the Blue Jackets in the third period Friday, April 14, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 3 minutes ago

The Penguins managed to win six of their first seven playoff games despite being consistently outshot and spending way more time than they would like in the defensive zone.

The only way that can happen is if they finish scoring chances at a much greater rate than their opponents.

That's where Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel come in.

They're the finishers.

Both Kessel and Guentzel scored a pair of goals to lead the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night. Game 3 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Guentzel leads the league with seven playoff goals. That's a franchise record for most goals in one postseason by a rookie, breaking the mark of six Bryan Rust needed 23 games to set last year.

Kessel is second in the league in playoff scoring with 11 points on four goals and seven assists. He has 33 points in 31 career playoff games with the Penguins.

“I think that's the biggest thing for us,” Guentzel said. “When we get those chances, we bear down.”

In the second period of Game 2, Kessel finished a two-on-one by taking a pass from Sidney Crosby and beating goalie Braden Holtby with a blistering wrister under the crossbar to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish. In the third period, he beat back-up Philipp Grubauer with a shot from the left faceoff circle on the power play.

“We try to put him in situations where he can play to his strengths,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Phil is a difference maker with his offensive instincts and his ability to make plays and shoot the puck. I think it was evident with his game tonight. He's another one of those players where his best hockey seems to be when the stakes are high. That's important for teams to have success at this time of year.”

The goals capped off an interesting night for Kessel.

With Carl Hagelin back in the lineup for the first time since March 10 because of a lower-body injury, the HBK Line was reunited. Kessel and Hagelin flanked center Nick Bonino for the first few shifts of the game.

Patric Hornqvist left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, however, and all bets were off. Sullivan was forced to juggle his line combinations, and Kessel spent time playing in a variety of different combinations.

It didn't seem to faze him.

“We can't say enough for Phil's willingness to embrace any way we choose to use him,” Sullivan said. “I've had lots of conversations with him over the course of the season on what the coaching staff is thinking and how we'd like to use him, and he embraces the challenges and did it again (in Game 2).”

Guentzel, meanwhile, has been in the same spot on the lineup card throughout the playoffs, skating on Crosby's left wing.

In Game 2, Crosby blocked a Justin Williams shot to spring Guentzel for a two-on-one that he finished with a shot under Holtby's glove. He added an empty netter in the game's final minute.

Among players with at least 10 shots on goal in the playoffs, Guentzel leads the league with a 35 percent shooting percentage.

He has a simple explanation for his success.

“Playing with great players and just trying to be around the net,” Guentzel said.

His coach has a few other ideas.

“Jake is a real smart, competitive guy,” Sullivan said. “He's got good offensive instincts. I think his hockey IQ might be his biggest asset. He's really shown an ability to play at his best when games are most important.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.