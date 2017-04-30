Kessel, Guentzel display finishing touch for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins managed to win six of their first seven playoff games despite being consistently outshot and spending way more time than they would like in the defensive zone.

The only way that can happen is if they finish scoring chances at a much greater rate than their opponents.

That's where Phil Kessel and Jake Guentzel come in.

They're the finishers.

Both Kessel and Guentzel scored a pair of goals to lead the Penguins to a 6-2 victory over the Washington Capitals in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Saturday night. Game 3 is set for Monday night at PPG Paints Arena.

Guentzel leads the league with seven playoff goals. That's a franchise record for most goals in one postseason by a rookie, breaking the mark of six Bryan Rust needed 23 games to set last year.

Kessel is second in the league in playoff scoring with 11 points on four goals and seven assists. He has 33 points in 31 career playoff games with the Penguins.

“I think that's the biggest thing for us,” Guentzel said. “When we get those chances, we bear down.”

In the second period of Game 2, Kessel finished a two-on-one by taking a pass from Sidney Crosby and beating goalie Braden Holtby with a blistering wrister under the crossbar to give the Penguins a 2-1 lead they did not relinquish. In the third period, he beat back-up Philipp Grubauer with a shot from the left faceoff circle on the power play.

“We try to put him in situations where he can play to his strengths,” coach Mike Sullivan said. “Phil is a difference maker with his offensive instincts and his ability to make plays and shoot the puck. I think it was evident with his game tonight. He's another one of those players where his best hockey seems to be when the stakes are high. That's important for teams to have success at this time of year.”

The goals capped off an interesting night for Kessel.

With Carl Hagelin back in the lineup for the first time since March 10 because of a lower-body injury, the HBK Line was reunited. Kessel and Hagelin flanked center Nick Bonino for the first few shifts of the game.

Patric Hornqvist left the game with a lower-body injury in the first period, however, and all bets were off. Sullivan was forced to juggle his line combinations, and Kessel spent time playing in a variety of different combinations.

It didn't seem to faze him.

“We can't say enough for Phil's willingness to embrace any way we choose to use him,” Sullivan said. “I've had lots of conversations with him over the course of the season on what the coaching staff is thinking and how we'd like to use him, and he embraces the challenges and did it again (in Game 2).”

Guentzel, meanwhile, has been in the same spot on the lineup card throughout the playoffs, skating on Crosby's left wing.

In Game 2, Crosby blocked a Justin Williams shot to spring Guentzel for a two-on-one that he finished with a shot under Holtby's glove. He added an empty netter in the game's final minute.

Among players with at least 10 shots on goal in the playoffs, Guentzel leads the league with a 35 percent shooting percentage.

He has a simple explanation for his success.

“Playing with great players and just trying to be around the net,” Guentzel said.

His coach has a few other ideas.

“Jake is a real smart, competitive guy,” Sullivan said. “He's got good offensive instincts. I think his hockey IQ might be his biggest asset. He's really shown an ability to play at his best when games are most important.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.