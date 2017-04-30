Gorman: Penguins can't count on semifinal sweep

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penguins returned to home ice in their Eastern Conference semifinal with a 2-0 lead and a surprising shot at a sweep.

Yes, the Washington Capitals appear to be crumbling before our very eyes.

The President's Trophy winners have a coach who pulled his goaltender to try to “change the mojo,” Barry Trotz's way of essentially blaming Braden Holtby.

They are a team that responded to Saturday's 6-2 loss at Verizon Center with a player's-only meeting that Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen called “none of your business.”

The Capitals haven't advanced past this round since drafting Alex Ovechkin first overall in 2004, and now they need to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions four out of the next five.

Yet there is danger, despite their playoff history, in counting the Capitals out of this series.

Mostly, it's because they have outplayed the Penguins for much of the first two games. The Capitals just have nothing to show for it.

“Let's call it what it is: We dropped two games here. We're going to go there to win two games there. That's an outstanding challenge to us,” Trotz said.

“This is something we're going to have to go through. All I can tell you about this group is, I have a lot of trust in this group. They have responded all year, and they will respond again.”

Trotz didn't help matters by benching Holtby to start the third period after the Penguins took a 3-1 lead.

Holtby shouldn't be blamed for Matt Cullen's short-handed goal or Phil Kessel's one-timer that made it 2-1.

Sure, Jake Guentzel's shot to the short side was stoppable, but the blame there should be on right wing Justin Williams for shooting into Sidney Crosby, who blocked it and poked the puck ahead to Guentzel.

“I thought some of the goals he wasn't as sharp as he can be,” Trotz said in blaming Holtby before backpedaling. “He's a game-changer for us. When he didn't change the game, I looked to change the mojo a little bit there, that's all.

“Braden's our backbone. He has been all year. We've got to find some goals for him, too. We can't put it all on Braden Holtby. We've got to find some goals in our room. Right now, we haven't found enough.”

What Trotz did find was a closed door to a player's-only meeting. If there's a message to be delivered to the Capitals, maybe it's best that it doesn't come from the coach.

Even Trotz supports that.

“I think that's great leadership,” Trotz said. “That's ownership, when your players are in the room talking about stuff because that's galvanizing. That's a huge step for us.”

The Capitals know they can't panic, even if their coach already flinched.

It's important to remember the Capitals were far and away the NHL's best team this season, and that they rallied from a 2-1 series deficit to beat Toronto in the first round.

“No one is going to do it for you here,” Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie said. “You can't get frustrated. That would be the biggest mistake, to get frustrated here.”

The one thing Trotz said that made perfect sense is that the Penguins have a pedigree, that in winning the Cup they have gone places in their dressing room the Capitals can only imagine.

But the Capitals can take consolation in knowing they outplayed the Penguins for the final 35 minutes of Game 1 and especially throughout the first period of Game 2.

“We showed that life. In the first period, we showed what we can do when we're playing how we want to play,” Oshie said. “No one in here needs a lesson about how to go home early. We've done that. It's well-known. We need to man up here, go into Game 3 and change our attitude and have some fun while we do it.”

The Capitals know their reputation, whether it's as playoff chokers or simply a team that's cursed.

They also know that another choke will lead to a lot more cursing, so don't get your brooms out just yet.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.