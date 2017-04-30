Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Gorman: Penguins can't count on semifinal sweep

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 7:30 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Capitals coach Barry Trotz pulled starting goalie Braden Holtby during Washington's Game 2 loss to the Penguins.

Updated 3 minutes ago

The Penguins returned to home ice in their Eastern Conference semifinal with a 2-0 lead and a surprising shot at a sweep.

Yes, the Washington Capitals appear to be crumbling before our very eyes.

The President's Trophy winners have a coach who pulled his goaltender to try to “change the mojo,” Barry Trotz's way of essentially blaming Braden Holtby.

They are a team that responded to Saturday's 6-2 loss at Verizon Center with a player's-only meeting that Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen called “none of your business.”

The Capitals haven't advanced past this round since drafting Alex Ovechkin first overall in 2004, and now they need to beat the reigning Stanley Cup champions four out of the next five.

Yet there is danger, despite their playoff history, in counting the Capitals out of this series.

Mostly, it's because they have outplayed the Penguins for much of the first two games. The Capitals just have nothing to show for it.

“Let's call it what it is: We dropped two games here. We're going to go there to win two games there. That's an outstanding challenge to us,” Trotz said.

“This is something we're going to have to go through. All I can tell you about this group is, I have a lot of trust in this group. They have responded all year, and they will respond again.”

Trotz didn't help matters by benching Holtby to start the third period after the Penguins took a 3-1 lead.

Holtby shouldn't be blamed for Matt Cullen's short-handed goal or Phil Kessel's one-timer that made it 2-1.

Sure, Jake Guentzel's shot to the short side was stoppable, but the blame there should be on right wing Justin Williams for shooting into Sidney Crosby, who blocked it and poked the puck ahead to Guentzel.

“I thought some of the goals he wasn't as sharp as he can be,” Trotz said in blaming Holtby before backpedaling. “He's a game-changer for us. When he didn't change the game, I looked to change the mojo a little bit there, that's all.

“Braden's our backbone. He has been all year. We've got to find some goals for him, too. We can't put it all on Braden Holtby. We've got to find some goals in our room. Right now, we haven't found enough.”

What Trotz did find was a closed door to a player's-only meeting. If there's a message to be delivered to the Capitals, maybe it's best that it doesn't come from the coach.

Even Trotz supports that.

“I think that's great leadership,” Trotz said. “That's ownership, when your players are in the room talking about stuff because that's galvanizing. That's a huge step for us.”

The Capitals know they can't panic, even if their coach already flinched.

It's important to remember the Capitals were far and away the NHL's best team this season, and that they rallied from a 2-1 series deficit to beat Toronto in the first round.

“No one is going to do it for you here,” Capitals right wing T.J. Oshie said. “You can't get frustrated. That would be the biggest mistake, to get frustrated here.”

The one thing Trotz said that made perfect sense is that the Penguins have a pedigree, that in winning the Cup they have gone places in their dressing room the Capitals can only imagine.

But the Capitals can take consolation in knowing they outplayed the Penguins for the final 35 minutes of Game 1 and especially throughout the first period of Game 2.

“We showed that life. In the first period, we showed what we can do when we're playing how we want to play,” Oshie said. “No one in here needs a lesson about how to go home early. We've done that. It's well-known. We need to man up here, go into Game 3 and change our attitude and have some fun while we do it.”

The Capitals know their reputation, whether it's as playoff chokers or simply a team that's cursed.

They also know that another choke will lead to a lot more cursing, so don't get your brooms out just yet.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.