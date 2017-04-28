Penguins' Bonino meets close friend Capitals' Shattenkirk in playoffs for 1st time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON – From the perspective of Washington Capitals defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk, there was a lot to hate about the third-period goal Penguins center Nick Bonino scored Thursday night.

In the big picture, it essentially won the game for the Penguins, giving them a 3-2 victory in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series.

On top of that, Shattenkirk was on the ice for the goal. He was a step or two too far away from Scott Wilson to prevent the Penguins winger from making the centering pass that sent Bonino in on net.

Worst of all, though, is the fact that he's probably never going to hear the end of it.

Shattenkirk and Bonino are the best of friends, classmates at Boston University who hit it off immediately after arriving on campus as freshmen in 2007. They were roommates for their entire college careers. Shattenkirk was the best man at Bonino's wedding.

They'll see each other regularly back home over the summer, and Shattenkirk has no doubt Bonino will make the goal a topic of conversation at some point.

“It kind of ticked me off even more that it was him,” Shattenkirk said. “He's someone I have to see later on in the summer. I have to hear about that. You have to give him credit. He's a performer in the playoffs and another guy on their team we have to worry about.”

Shattenkirk is sure Bonino will needle him about the goal because of the nature of their relationship. From Day 1, it's been about friendly competition.

“I also know that he's an extremely competitive person,” Shattenkirk said. “We've battled for years in many different ways. In practices, on the golf course. There's plenty of ways we've gone against each other, and we always want to beat each other.”

Not unexpectedly, then, when Shattenkirk said he's the better golfer of the two, Bonino scoffed.

“No,” Bonino said. “Not even close.”

The series is the first time Bonino and Shattenkirk have squared off in a postseason setting.

Bonino said he thought it might happen in the Stanley Cup Final last season. Shattenkirk and the St. Louis Blues were taking on San Jose in the Western Conference finals while the Penguins were facing Tampa Bay in the East.

The Sharks won the series, of course, delaying the matchup until Shattenkirk was dealt to the Capitals at this season's trade deadline.

“I think it was inevitable that we'd meet eventually,” Bonino said. “It being the Pens' biggest rival, it definitely makes it a little bit interesting. We're both going to play our game and then talk about it afterward.”

Perhaps when that conversation takes place, Bonino will brag a little more about the goal he scored Thursday night. On Friday afternoon, though, he sounded almost apologetic about delivering such a dramatic blow to a good friend's psyche.

Almost.

“It's a weird feeling playing against someone you're that close with,” said Bonino, who noted that he and Shattenkirk decided not to talk while the series is ongoing. “Even though he's on the other team, it's never good seeing your buddies feeling like that. If there's ever a circumstance where it's OK, that was it.”

