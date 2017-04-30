Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Gorman: Penguins defy playoff convention
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 12:33 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

Updated 1 hour ago

WASHINGTON

Perhaps we should know this by now, given that the Penguins have defied not only the odds but history.

They entered this Eastern Conference semifinal having won eight of nine playoff series against the Capitals yet having lost Game 1 eight times in nine chances. Of course, the Penguins won the first game.

They came to Verizon Center, where visitors had won only seven times in 41 games in the regular season against the President's Trophy winners. Of course, the Penguins won twice.

Why not defy convention?

The Penguins continue to find ways to win, no matter how thoroughly outplayed in the first period, no matter how unorthodox their scoring chances.

Never was that more evident than in their 6-2 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 on Saturday night, when the Penguins broke postseason etiquette by allowing their stars to shine.

None shined brighter for the Penguins than goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who has withstood one first-period barrage after another. Fleury has stood on his head at times, as opponents have outshot the Penguins, 265-216, through the first seven games.

“In the playoffs, it's not always going to be perfect,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “When you look at our starts, I think it's an area where we need to get better. That's pretty clear.”

That the Penguins are leaning so heavily on the 32-year-old Fleury to average 35 saves a game in the playoffs would appear to be a recipe for disaster.

The Capitals controlled the pace in the first period, with 16 shots on goal (to the Penguins' five) and strong scoring chances.

“They came hard and maybe dominated that part, but after that we played solid. As long as they don't score, it's good,” Fleury said. “I don't think about it. I just try to stop the next one.”

Once again, Fleury did.

This is when the Penguins should have been shifting their game plan from desperation on defense to puck possession in an attempt to preserve Fleury.

“He's been our best player,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “In the first series and first two games for us, he's made timely saves, especially in the first period.”

Instead of puck possession, Jake Guentzel drew a hooking penalty 29 seconds into the second period to put the Capitals on their third power play. Where that penalty could have been disastrous, it actually proved to be beneficial for the Penguins.

For one, Guentzel stopped what would have been a sure goal by T.J. Oshie. What happened next made that move a smart one as Matt Cullen scored a short-handed goal for a 1-0 lead.

Washington answered with a power-play goal by Matt Niskanen only 1:15 later to tie it at 1-1. But that's as close as the Capitals would come as the Penguins responded with two spectacular plays by Crosby.

The first saw Guentzel pass it behind Crosby, who reached his stick behind and poked the puck between his legs to gain control and then split two defensemen in the high slot before passing to Phil Kessel for a one-timer and a 2-1 lead at 13:04.

The second saw Crosby block a Justin Williams shot from the left point and poke the puck ahead to Guentzel, who went low and short side on Capitals goalie Braden Holtby for a 3-1 lead.

“It makes us a dangerous team,” Fleury said. “We don't need to generate that many shots to still get good scoring chances.”

The Penguins were outshot 36-24 yet won easily.

“I think we've got a gritty group,” Sullivan said. “They're scrappy. It's a never-say-die attitude. It's not perfect by any stretch out there, and we're aware of that and we know that. But what I love about this group of players is they respond the right way. They've shown an ability to do that time and time again. ...

“What I love about our team is just finding ways to win.”

Defying convention and everything else in its path.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.