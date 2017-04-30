Gorman: Penguins defy playoff convention

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WASHINGTON

Perhaps we should know this by now, given that the Penguins have defied not only the odds but history.

They entered this Eastern Conference semifinal having won eight of nine playoff series against the Capitals yet having lost Game 1 eight times in nine chances. Of course, the Penguins won the first game.

They came to Verizon Center, where visitors had won only seven times in 41 games in the regular season against the President's Trophy winners. Of course, the Penguins won twice.

Why not defy convention?

The Penguins continue to find ways to win, no matter how thoroughly outplayed in the first period, no matter how unorthodox their scoring chances.

Never was that more evident than in their 6-2 victory over the Capitals in Game 2 on Saturday night, when the Penguins broke postseason etiquette by allowing their stars to shine.

None shined brighter for the Penguins than goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who has withstood one first-period barrage after another. Fleury has stood on his head at times, as opponents have outshot the Penguins, 265-216, through the first seven games.

“In the playoffs, it's not always going to be perfect,” Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. “When you look at our starts, I think it's an area where we need to get better. That's pretty clear.”

That the Penguins are leaning so heavily on the 32-year-old Fleury to average 35 saves a game in the playoffs would appear to be a recipe for disaster.

The Capitals controlled the pace in the first period, with 16 shots on goal (to the Penguins' five) and strong scoring chances.

“They came hard and maybe dominated that part, but after that we played solid. As long as they don't score, it's good,” Fleury said. “I don't think about it. I just try to stop the next one.”

Once again, Fleury did.

This is when the Penguins should have been shifting their game plan from desperation on defense to puck possession in an attempt to preserve Fleury.

“He's been our best player,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. “In the first series and first two games for us, he's made timely saves, especially in the first period.”

Instead of puck possession, Jake Guentzel drew a hooking penalty 29 seconds into the second period to put the Capitals on their third power play. Where that penalty could have been disastrous, it actually proved to be beneficial for the Penguins.

For one, Guentzel stopped what would have been a sure goal by T.J. Oshie. What happened next made that move a smart one as Matt Cullen scored a short-handed goal for a 1-0 lead.

Washington answered with a power-play goal by Matt Niskanen only 1:15 later to tie it at 1-1. But that's as close as the Capitals would come as the Penguins responded with two spectacular plays by Crosby.

The first saw Guentzel pass it behind Crosby, who reached his stick behind and poked the puck between his legs to gain control and then split two defensemen in the high slot before passing to Phil Kessel for a one-timer and a 2-1 lead at 13:04.

The second saw Crosby block a Justin Williams shot from the left point and poke the puck ahead to Guentzel, who went low and short side on Capitals goalie Braden Holtby for a 3-1 lead.

“It makes us a dangerous team,” Fleury said. “We don't need to generate that many shots to still get good scoring chances.”

The Penguins were outshot 36-24 yet won easily.

“I think we've got a gritty group,” Sullivan said. “They're scrappy. It's a never-say-die attitude. It's not perfect by any stretch out there, and we're aware of that and we know that. But what I love about this group of players is they respond the right way. They've shown an ability to do that time and time again. ...

“What I love about our team is just finding ways to win.”

Defying convention and everything else in its path.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.