Penguins must do more than counterattack, Sullivan says
Bill West | Sunday, April 30, 2017, 12:21 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen beats Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby for a short-handed goal in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Matt Cullen celebrates his goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Tom Kuhnhackl celebrates with Matt Cullen after Cullen's goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins celebrate Phil Kessel's goal against the Capitals in the second period during NHL Eastern Conference semifinal action Saturday, April 29, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

A season ago, the Penguins found themselves shaking their heads and on the verge of elimination in the Eastern Conference finals despite dominant shot totals and puck possession time.

The pesky Tampa Bay Lightning, lifted by outstanding play from its backup goalie at one end of the ice, used a counterattacking strategy to almost clinically exploit and capitalize on the Penguins' up-tempo, puck-pressuring style.

Sound familiar?

Through seven playoff games, including two wins over Washington in the second round, the Penguins hardly resemble the shot-generating, ice-tilting team that went on to win the Stanley Cup in 2016. But they're nonetheless well on their way to a championship defense, and their counterattack and backup goalie, Marc-Andre Fleury, are central to their success.

Did coach Mike Sullivan take a page out of the Lightning's 2016 playbook, or did the Penguins find this counterstrike identity organically? A little of both, Sullivan explained.

“Especially when teams try to play a real aggressive game against us, I think our counterattack can be very dangerous and effective,” the coach said on a teleconference on Sunday. “We obviously have some players that have the ability to finish, so we've been able to take advantage of that in this young (Washington) series to this point. But certainly moving forward, I think we have to do a better job of not relying on it as much as we have to this point.”

Matt Cullen broke open Saturday's 6-2 win in Game 2 with a shorthanded breakaway. Phil Kessel gave the Penguins a lead they never relinquished with a shot off the rush following some nifty puckhandling from Sidney Crosby. Jake Guentzel followed minutes later with another rush facilitated by Crosby.

It continued a trend that existed in Game 1 as well as in the series against Columbus, which routinely watched early-game shot surges go to waste.

Through seven games, the Penguins have allowed 119 more shot attempts (514 against, 395 for) and 49 more shots on goal (265 against, 216 for), yet they've outscored the opposition, 30-17, due in large part to a 13.89 shooting percentage and a 93.58 save percentage. Another notable statistic wrinkle: The Penguins have an 82-63 edge in scoring chances as defined by Corsica Hockey.

In their 2016 Stanley Cup run, the Penguins finished with 123 more shot attempts (1,525 for, 1,402 against), 163 more shots on goal (837 for, 674 against) and 18 more goals (73 for, 55 against). They had an 8.72 shooting percentage and 91.84 save percentage.

Whether the Penguins' counterstrike strategy is sustainable is a fair question. The Penguins' combined shooting and save percentage, 107.47, is almost four percent higher than any of the Cup winners dating back to 2008 — Boston's 103.92 in 2011 is the closest comparison. Tampa Bay's clever counterstrikes extended the 2016 Eastern Conference final to seven games, but the Lightning ultimately fell short.

“We've got to spend less time in our end zone,” Sullivan said. “We've got to make sure we establish other aspects of our game more consistently — spending time in the offensive zone, establishing a grind game, forcing teams to have to make plays under pressure with our puck pursuit up the ice. … We've always said to our players that we have to be a team that generates offense different ways, so we don't want to rely on any one particular aspect of our game.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.

