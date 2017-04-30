Three Periods: Vezina Trophy finalists Bobrovsky, Holtby struggle against Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

FIRST

Vezina veneers

Braden Holtby and Sergei Bobrovsky might get a chance to commiserate about how the Penguins treated them when they cross paths at the NHL in late June 21.

They're two of the league's three Vezina Trophy finalists. Both finished with a better save percentage in the regular season than the third finalist, Montreal's Carey Price, who had a mark of .923. Columbus' Bobrovsky led the NHL by turning away .931 percent of the shots he faced. Holtby's .925 save percentage ranked third.

The Penguins left Bobrovsky shaking his head in the first round, as the netminder turned away 150 of the 170 shots he faced, a .882 save percentage.

Holtby performed well in four of Washington's six first-round games against Toronto, denying at least .922 percent of the shots faced in each outing. He has unraveled in Round 2, though. He had a mark of .857 in Game 1 against the Penguins and then failed to finish Game 2 after turning away 11 of 14 shots (.786).

Washington coach Barry Trotz on Sunday put his faith behind his frustrated netminder, tabbing him as the Game 3 starter.

“I have a lot of confidence in him,” Trotz said. “I think he has the ability to park things. He'll park it, and he'll be the difference in this series.”

second

still too deep

Forward depth proved to be a difference-maker in last year's playoff series between the Penguins and Capitals, which explained Washington's motivation to acquire center Lars Eller and bring in winger Brett Connolly.

But the Capitals continue to wait for Eller, who is without a goal in the postseason, and their other bottom-six forwards to bring more to the table than strong territorial play.

The Penguins, meanwhile, got their winner in the series opener from Nick Bonino and a momentum-shifting goal from Matt Cullen that started the scoring in Game 2.

“They are able to create from really all four lines,” Trotz said. “I feel comfortable with (our) lines, but they may be tweaked a little bit during the games.”

third

slow what?

Despite their promises to come out stronger in the next game after they've allowed a flood of first-period shots, the Penguins are yet to show an ability to take over games during the first 20 minutes.

That hasn't stopped them from leading for more minutes in the playoffs than any other team, according to Corsica Hockey. The Penguins' 206-plus minutes with a lead sat more than seven minutes ahead of the next closest team, Edmonton.

There are challenges when falling behind the Penguins that go beyond the perils of trailing most other NHL teams.

“When you're chasing a game, you're pushing and pushing and pushing, and they're a good counter team,” Trotz said. “So your puck management and where you put pucks, how you get them to the net, those are all factors (to consider).

“They're executing on their chances right now. They haven't had a lot of chances. But the ones they've had, they've executed on.”