Penguins lose to Capitals in overtime without Crosby

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's one thing above all others that can change the trajectory of a Penguins playoff run, and it happened Monday night.

An injury to captain Sidney Crosby.

Crosby crumpled awkwardly to the ice after taking a cross-check to the head from former Penguins defenseman Matt Niskanen in the first period of Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Washington Capitals at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins lost 3-2 on a Kevin Shattenkirk power-play goal in overtime. The Penguins lead the series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Wednesday night.

Coach Mike Sullivan declined to provide an update on Crosby's condition after the game, saying he would be "evaluated overnight, and then we'll go from there."

Crosby was skating across the face of goal after a failed two-on-one rush with Jake Guentzel when he was slashed and high-sticked by Alex Ovechkin, starting a slide down to the ice.

As Crosby descended, Niskanen caught him with a two-handed blow to the side of the head. Crosby's left knee buckled underneath him as he went to the ice. He stayed face-down for a few seconds, then was helped off by trainers and teammates, going to the locker room for medical attention.

The Penguins the Capitals brawl after Evgeni Malkin was pushed into the goal in the first period during Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena. For more images from Game 3, visit the Trib's photo gallery. Photo by Chaz Palla

Crosby has had three documented concussions in his 12-year NHL career, including one that cost him the first six games of this season. He missed the better part of two seasons from 2011-12 with head and neck injuries.

Niskanen was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

"Absolutely not. It wasn't intentional," Niskanen said. "I've seen the replay. In super slow-mo, it looks really bad. He's coming across trying to score. As he's doing that, he's getting lower and lower. When it's happening that fast ... My stick and his head collided. I wasn't extending, trying to hit him in the head. It happened quickly."

Niskanen's explanation was probably not satisfactory in the Penguins locker room, where there was considerable post-game outrage about the hit.

"He hits him straight in the head with his fists or stick," Nick Bonino said. "Just hope Sid's OK."

Washington coach Barry Trotz defended Niskanen's hit as a "hockey play."

"He just sort of ran into him," Trotz said. "There's no reaction to it. Unfortunately, Sid got injured there. I don't know if a guy in that situation, you want a guy to throw his hands over his head? It's just hockey. It's a hockey play. Unfortunately, he got hurt."

Trotz bristled when discussing Ovechkin's role in the play.

"You want me to defend Alex?" Trotz said. "Then is Kunitz's predatory hit on (T.J.) Oshie OK? Or the one on (Nicklas) Backstrom, is that OK? I'm not going to debate about all that stuff."

Sullivan, as is his custom on topics involving illegal hits, declined to give his opinion of the play. He did discuss what he expects from his team in Crosby's absence.

"We're hopeful, first of all, (an injury absence) won't be the case," Sullivan said. "But I think this group has so much character and talent that we're able to endure the injuries that we have. We've done it all year long. We did it again tonight, and we'll continue to do it."

Unable to generate much offense in the absence of Crosby and Conor Sheary, who left the game in the second period after taking a shot to the head in an accidental collision with Patric Hornqvist, the Penguins fell behind 2-0 on goals by Backstrom and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

They staged an improbable rally in the final two minutes of regulation, tying the score 2-2 with goalie Marc-Andre Fleury pulled.

Evgeni Malkin connected on a one-timer from the right faceoff circle with 1 minute, 53 seconds to go, and Justin Schultz scored on a deflected shot from the blue line with 1:05 left.

Trevor Daley hauled down Marcus Johansson on his way to the net 2:40 into overtime. Shattenkirk scored the winner 33 seconds into the power play on a shot from above the right hash marks.

"When the ref's calling seven or eight penalties," Bonino said, "it's tough to keep them out of your net."

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.