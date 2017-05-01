Three Penguins to be game-time decisions for Game 3

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patric Hornqvist, Carl Hagelin and Brian Dumoulin did not participate in morning skate and will be game-time decisions when the Penguins take on the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night, coach Mike Sullivan said.

Of the three, Hornqvist appears to be the least likely to play. He suffered a lower-body injury when blocking a John Carlson shot in the first period of Game 2 Saturday night in Washington. He left the Verizon Center in a walking boot after the game.

Dumoulin sat out Friday's practice after not playing in the final minutes of Game 1 Thursday night due to an apparent injury. He showed no ill effects in Game 2, however, logging 24 minutes of ice time.

Saturday night's game was Hagelin's first since March 10 due to a lower-body injury. He did not participate in morning skate before that game either.

Tom Kuhnhackl and Ron Hainsey both participated in morning skate Monday after leaving Saturday's game early with injuries. They appear to be on track to play in Game 3.

Hainsey was hit in the head by an Alex Ovechkin shot in the third period. Kuhnhackl took a shot off his arm.

Goalie Matt Murray, meanwhile, has resumed skating on his own without goaltending gear, Sullivan said. Murray suffered a lower-body injury before the playoff opener. Sullivan said the next step for Murray is skating in his equipment.

Judging by the line combinations used in morning skate, Bryan Rust is the most likely candidate to slot into Hornqvist's spot alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel on the team's top line.

Chris Kunitz is the leading contender to move into Rust's vacated spot on the left wing with Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel.

If Hagelin plays, he would likely join Nick Bonino and Conor Sheary on the third line, bumping Scott Wilson to the press box. The fourth line would be Kuhnhackl, Matt Cullen and Carter Rowney.

