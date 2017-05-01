Crosby exits Game 3 after blow to head

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sidney Crosby left Monday's playoff game with the Washington Capitals in the first period after taking a violent cross-check to the head.

Crosby was skating across the face of goal after a failed two-on-one rush when he started to slide to the ice. As he began his descent, former Penguins defenseman Matt Niskanen delivered a two-handed blow to the head.

Crosby crumpled to the ice, where he was attended to by trainers. He skated off the ice with assistance and went to the locker room for further medical attention.

Niskanen was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Crosby has had three documented concussions in his 12-year NHL career, including one that cost him the first six games of this season. He missed the better part of two seasons from 2011-12 with head and neck injuries.

Monday night's matchup is Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series. The Penguins won the first two games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.