Penguins

Crosby exits Game 3 after blow to head
Jonathan Bombulie | Monday, May 1, 2017, 8:09 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby struggles to get up after being cross checked by the Capitals Matt Niskanen in the first period during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins head trainer Chris Stewart helps Sidney Crosby after being cross checked by the Capitals' Matt Niskanen in the first period during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sidney Crosby left Monday's playoff game with the Washington Capitals in the first period after taking a violent cross-check to the head.

Crosby was skating across the face of goal after a failed two-on-one rush when he started to slide to the ice. As he began his descent, former Penguins defenseman Matt Niskanen delivered a two-handed blow to the head.

Crosby crumpled to the ice, where he was attended to by trainers. He skated off the ice with assistance and went to the locker room for further medical attention.

Niskanen was given a major penalty for cross-checking and a game misconduct.

Crosby has had three documented concussions in his 12-year NHL career, including one that cost him the first six games of this season. He missed the better part of two seasons from 2011-12 with head and neck injuries.

Monday night's matchup is Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series. The Penguins won the first two games.

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

