Penguins

Live at Game 3: Capitals 1, Penguins 0
Bill West | Monday, May 1, 2017, 7:33 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Sidney Crosby jumps into the offensive zone past the Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom in the first period during conference semifinal action Thursday, April 27, 2017 at the Verizon Center in Washington DC.

Updated less than a minute ago

Nicklas Backstrom secured Washington's first lead of its second-round series with the Penguins when

A very loud "Holt-by" cheer broke out less than 45 seconds into the opening period of Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena. Washington coach Barry Trotz put his full faith behind goaltender Braden Holtby on Sunday, a Vezina finalist, but the fans at the Penguins' home venue clearly hope to break the netminder's psyche.

Five minutes later, a borderline hush fell over the same venue, as Sidney Crosby struggled to get to his skates after he took a hit from Matt Niskanen in the head near Washington's net front.

Crosby ended up vulnerable after Alex Ovechkin's slash knocked him off balance, and Niskanen used his arms to plow into the star center's head. Niskanen's actions earned him a game misconduct and a five-minute major for cross-checking.

The Penguins captain slowly made his way to the dressing room.

Ugliness ensued in the minutes that followed, with several shoving matches and scrums around Washington's net. One of those scrums almost produced a goal, but Daniel Winnik pulled the puck away from the goal mouth.

PREGAME

The Penguins are two wins away from returning to the Eastern Conference finals as they head into Monday's Game 3, and they eagerly welcomed Washington to the intense environment of PPG Paints Arena, where the hosts went 31-6-4 during the regular season.

Washington tied the Penguins for the best regular-season home record (66 points) but found the Verizon Center to be of little help in the first two games of this second-round series.

Questions about the availability of Patric Hornqvist, Brian Dumoulin and Carl Hagelin loomed after none of the three participated in the morning skate. Coach Mike Sullivan described them as "game-time decisions." But those concerns promptly vanished when the trio became the first few skaters to jump on the ice for pregame warm-ups. The Penguins still waited until well after warm-ups to release their lineup, though. And what they ultimately revealed included a few twists.

To no one's surprise, Sidney Crosby landed a spot on the list of Hart Trophy finalists. The NHL released its list, which also includes regular-season league points leader and Edmonton center Connor McDavid as well as Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, came out just as warm-ups began. Crosby was a Hart finalist in 2016 but lost out to Chicago's Patrick Kane, that season's points leader.

