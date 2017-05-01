Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Penguins

Plus-Minus: Penguins vs. Capitals, Game 3
Bill West | Monday, May 1, 2017, 11:48 p.m.

No game sheet is complete without plus-minus, a sometimes misleading statistic that attempts to reflect a skater's two-way performance.

The Tribune-Review's version of plus-minus for the postseason also addresses two-play, albeit with more taken into account.

PLUS

Washington F Nicklas Backstrom

He delivered the Capitals their first in-game lead of the series with a bank shot during a five-on-three power play, but his even-strength play proved equally sufficient. He finished with two points and tied Evgeny Kuznetsov for the team high in shots on goal (five).

PLUS

Penguins F Phil Kessel

From his crafty cross-ice passes to his nasty wrist shots off the rush, Kessel created as much offense as any of the Penguins. He finished with a team-high five shots and 13 attempts.

PLUS

Washington F Evgeny Kuznetsov

In the right place to score at several points during Game 3, Kuznetsov probably needed to bury more than just one shot. But his goal midway through the third period still put the game out of reach for the Penguins.

PLUS

Penguins F Evgeni Malkin

After Sidney Crosby left the game, Malkin at times tried to put the Penguins on his shoulders. That never is a particularly bad strategy for a Crosby-less lineup, and it paid off with a late-game goal to spark the Penguins' comeback. But it also contributed numerous giveaways and senseless hits from the center.

PLUS

Penguins D Justin Schultz

His two-point performance served as the highlight of his night, but he also represented one of the few Penguins blue-liners to help the team control territory.

EVEN

Penguins F Matt Cullen

No one expects the veteran center to serve as an offensive dynamo, but with Crosby out, the Penguins needed the rest of their centers to offer a little more around Washington's net. Cullen did not register a shot attempt.

MINUS

Washington D Matt Niskanen

Regardless of his intent, Niskanen, the Capitals' best blue-liner in this series, crossed the line enough with his high hit on Crosby to receive a game misconduct. His absence was Washington's loss.

MINUS

Washington D John Carlson

On the ice for both goals against, Carlson also struggled to live up to his reputation as a puck-mover and playmaker on the blue line. He finished with one shot and two attempts.

