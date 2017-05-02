Shut out in Game 3, Penguins power play could face challenges with Crosby out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Olli Maatta received a hug from Bryan Rust after the young defenseman buried a shot during a power-play drill at the Penguins' Game 3 morning skate Monday.

It's easy for the Penguins to laugh about unusual power-play contributors when they know Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel handle most of the heavy lifting with the man advantage.

But Maatta, Rust and anyone else getting power-play minutes might need to worry less about punchlines and more about special teams pushback going forward.

After Sidney Crosby left in the first period of the 3-2 overtime loss to Washington on Monday, the Penguins struggled to piece together extended power-play possessions. Nine minutes with the man advantage went to waste. Those missed opportunities proved particularly discouraging during the second period, when the Penguins trailed by a goal and received three power plays.

“We need to work the power play better,” Malkin said. “We have like 12 minutes of power play, and we don't score, so we need to change that.”

None of the Penguins' 10 shots on goal during five-on-four play snuck past Washington goaltender Braden Holtby, but they found redemption when they turned to six-on-five action in the game's final two minutes of the third period and rallied to force overtime with goals from Malkin and Justin Schultz.

“The six-on-five obviously was pretty good,” Schultz said. “I think our (power-play) breakouts and entries were not sharp tonight. We never got set up. I thought we had a couple good looks when we did set up. We were moving it around pretty well, and Phil had some good looks over there. Geno had a couple good shots, too. We'll just learn from it and be better the next game.”

How much the Penguins must learn and adapt likely depends on the availability of Crosby and Conor Sheary, who also missed much of the game with an injury.

That led to Maatta, who received just seven minutes and one second of power-play ice time during the regular season, to log 2 minutes, 3 seconds Monday. Rust, more of a penalty killer than a man-advantage specialist, had 2:41 of power-play time.

“Obviously (Crosby) is a big part of it,” Maatta said of the special teams unit. “We needed a couple of goals there. But just at the end, we battled hard. We came back. We never gave up. … That shows how resilient and confident of a group we are.

“We're a really confident group. We know we have enough skill here, enough grit. All of the pieces you need. We just need to make sure we play the game the right way.”

Washington, meanwhile, used its power play to decide the game. Nicklas Backstrom opened the game's scoring with a bank shot off of Marc-Andre Fleury's stick and Ian Cole's legs midway through the first period during a five-on-three situation.

Then defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk ended the game with his power-play blast from up top.

The Capitals converted two of their five power plays, and the Penguins went 0 for 5.

Washington coach Barry Trotz lauded his group for never letting the Penguins use their power plays to initiate their rally.

“(There was) a lot of commitment,” Trotz said of his penalty killers. “And your best penalty killer is your goaltender, and I thought Braden was outstanding today. Kept the puck out when they got some good looks. He found a way.

“Obviously the two six-on-five goals, we would've liked to have gotten through that, but we didn't. So you regroup and do it in overtime, and we did.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.