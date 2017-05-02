Chipped Ice A.M.: Game 3 moments could provide blueprint for Penguins

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Only one play from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals will probably be remembered years from now.

It's the one where, after being slashed and high-sticked by Alex Ovechkin and cross-checked by Matt Niskanen, Sidney Crosby was left lying on the PPG Paints Arena ice.

Depending on Crosby's status, which the team will likely shed at least some light on after a practice Tuesday afternoon in Cranberry, it could be the play that defines the series.

There were other moments worth noting in Monday night's game, however. And now, with Crosby's availability in doubt, they're plays that suddenly seem more meaningful.

-- With less than two minutes left in the second period, Marc-Andre Fleury lunged back with his goalie stick to stop an Evgeny Kuznetsov rebound bid that was sliding slowly toward the goal line, keeping the Penguins within a goal at 1-0.

The highlight-reel stop was one of 30 saves Fleury made on the night.

"I just tried to keep the game close," Fleury said. "I always believe we can come back in the game no matter what the score is."

If Crosby is out for an extended period, it's hard to imagine the Penguins winning the series without Fleury outplaying Braden Holtby.

He has so far. Fleury's save percentage (.933) far outstrips Holtby's (.877).

-- A minute into the second period, Evgeni Malkin backhanded a pass into the crease that pinballed past Holtby across the goal line. The goal was waved off after a video review showed Chris Kunitz interfered with the goaltender.

If the Penguins are to win without Crosby, they'll probably have to take a more direct approach in the offensive zone. Kunitz's drive to the net on the disallowed goal typified that style of play.

Kunitz, playing in his third game after missing almost a month with a lower-body injury, made a significant impact Monday night. He had the best shot stats on the team and threw a team-high seven hits.

"I think Kuny's a great leader," coach Mike Sullivan said. "He leads by example. He's a fiery guy. He's a real competitive guy. There's a reason he's won some Stanley Cups. He brings his best when the stakes are high and he's an ultra-competitive player. When we goes out and plays with the energy that he plays with, it certainly gives our guys a boost."

-- With 1:53 left in the third period, Malkin beat Holtby with a blistering one-timer from the right faceoff circle.

Malkin had some rough moments right after the injury occured, especially on the power play, where it looked like he was trying to replace Crosby's production all by himself.

As the game played out, though, Malkin reverted to the form he's brought for most of the playoffs so far.

He had a goal and an assist to run his league-leading point total to 15 in eight games. His shot stats were the best he's turned in so far in the series. He even won nine of the 15 faceoffs he took.

Malkin has a history of thriving when Crosby is out. That trend will have to continue for the Penguins to have success.

"I'm proud," Malkin said. "This game, I'm proud of every player in this locker room. We played so hard. A little bit of bad luck in overtime."

-- With 1:05 left in regulation, Justin Schultz scored on a deflected shot from the point to tie the score, 2-2.

After posting 12 goals and 51 points in 78 games in the regular-season, Schultz had no goals and three assists in the first seven playoff games. Some offense from the blue line might be the easiest way to replace Crosby's production, and of the team's defensemen, Schultz is the best equipped to handle the job.

The Penguins also spent less time in their own zone than they did in the first two games of the series. Schultz's contributions to the breakout can be a big part of the team's transition game.

"We just need just to step up, I guess," Schultz said. "We've done a good job without (Kris Letang) in the lineup for us. If Sid happens to be out, we have the guys in here that can step up."

THE SERIES: Penguins lead, 2-1.

LAST GAME: Kevin Shattenkirk, who has largely struggled in the playoffs so far, scored a power-play goal in overtime to give the Capitals a 3-2 victory in Game 3 Monday night.

NEXT GAME: The Penguins host the Capitals in Game 4 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A NOTE: The Capitals are 4-2 in overtime this postseason. The Penguins are 1-1.

A QUOTE: "We're fine. We're playing the game hard. We played a good hockey game tonight. That game could have went either way. It was unfortunate how we lost, but I loved our compete level. I think our guys are playing hard. Listen, we knew this was going to be a hard series. Washington is a very good hockey team. It's nothing that we didn't expect. We'll reset our mindset. We'll get our rest and be ready for Game 4." – coach Mike Sullivan

A NUMBER: 108 –career playoff appearances for Fleury, sixth on the team's all-time list, one more than Mario Lemieux

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

