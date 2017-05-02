Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Rossi: Capitals' Ovechkin is real culprit in Crosby injury, and NHL must punish him

Rob Rossi | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 9:12 a.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Penguins head trainer Chris Stewart helps Sidney Crosby after Crosby was cross-checked by the Capitals' Matt Niskanen in the first period of Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017, at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 1 hour ago

Alex Ovechkin shouldn't play another game in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

He will.

And that is why very few people of reason take the NHL seriously.

The hockey world was damaged Monday night when the only hockey player most Americans know (Sidney Crosby) was driven from hockey's grandest stage by a crosscheck from Matt Niskanen. That the Capitals wound up winning Game 3 in overtime, snuffing the Penguins' rally from a 2-0 deficit in the third period, only added insult to Crosby's injury.

With no due respect intended to people who saw it differently, Niskanen's action was deserving of its punishment. He received a major penalty and a game misconduct.

It was a small price to pay considering Crosby also didn't finish a fairly significant hockey match.

Niskanen should receive an excused absence (autographed by the league's Player Safety department) for the remainder of the Capitals' best-of-seven series against the Penguins.

Even if he didn't mean it.

Though, based only by his previous behavior toward Crosby — in Games 1 and 2 of this series, but also Games 1 through 6 of Round 2 a year ago, and dating to his pre-Penguins tenure with the Dallas Stars — Niskanen cannot be rationally considered to have lacked intent to injure.

While playing with the Penguins, Niskanen was a sneaky, borderline dirty player. These days, he has opted to skate across that border.

For Player Safety not to look at Niskanen's history against Crosby would be the height of credulity.

Alas, the NHL being the NHL, credulity's peak is limitless.

Which is exactly why the NHL could — and should — throw the book at Ovechkin, who skated freely despite playing a big role in Crosby's injury.

Ovechkin was the reason Crosby only lasted three shifts in Game 3. He was the Capital most responsible for Crosby's injury.

He carelessly lifted his stick into Crosby's head, forcing the NHL's sturdiest skater to stagger into Niskanen. If Ovechkin hadn't gone that route, Crosby wouldn't have gone headfirst into a check.

Ovechkin, who never met a leap he wouldn't take, who holds high the stick he often swings at opponents, was the dirty-deed doer at PPG Paints Arena in Game 3.

Ovechkin, who can't beat Crosby on the ice, decided to remove him from it.

Makes you wonder what that closed-door meeting called by Capitals players was really about after their blowout defeat in Game 2, huh?

Not really.

Sorry, but I cannot give the Capitals, or the NHL, any benefit. And I doubt very much there wasn't an intent to injure Crosby when this series shifted to Pittsburgh.

If you need to know why, go ahead and watch what has happened the past couple of postseasons when Crosby played for the Penguins against the Capitals.

The Capitals lost. And Crosby, as he usually has been, was one of the biggest reasons.

More than he is The Face of Hockey, Crosby is the Face of Fear for the Capitals. He's haunted them as if ordered to by the hockey gods.

He was on the haunt again in this series, too.

Had the Capitals lost Game 3, they were going to be swept from a postseason they had ticketed as their ride toward glory. They had ticketed last postseason similarly, and the Capitals arrived in Pittsburgh knowing full well this one was going like that one.

No Capital gripped that ticket tighter than Ovechkin, with understandable reason. He is arguably the greatest hockey player to never win the Cup.

He also is indisputably as filthy as his right-handed shot is ferocious.

And in a playoff game his reputation could not stand to lose, the dominant goal scorer of his generation resorted to raising his magic wand wildly in the direction of his historic rival's famously previously concussed brain.

Could describe what Ovechkin did many ways. Would not call it a "hockey play."

Neither would Capitals coach Barry Trotz after Game 3.

See it however you want, folks.

From here, the view was obvious. Ovechkin went after Crosby's head.

If the NHL keeps allowing him to play in its hallowed postseason for having done that, it really is the "garage league," as Penguins co-owner Mario Lemieux infamously once deemed.

So please, good people of the Player Safety department, surprise me, shock mostly everybody else and do something significant in the name of your namesake and safety.

Rise up and stick it to Alex Ovechkin… just as he did to Sidney Crosby.

Rob Rossi is sports editor of upgruv.com .

Related Content
Gorman: Crosby hit a low blow by Caps 
Out of desperation, the Washington Capitals could have dug deep and turned to their star winger to score a goal or a defenseman to prevent ...
Penguins lose to Capitals in overtime without Crosby 
There's one thing above all others that can change the trajectory of a Penguins playoff run, and it happened Monday night. An injury to captain Sidney ...
Chipped Ice A.M.: Game 3 moments could provide blueprint for Penguins 
Only one play from Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series between the Penguins and Washington Capitals will probably be remembered years from now. It's ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.