Penguins' Crosby suffers concussion, will miss at least 1 game

Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with the fourth documented concussion of his career, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday.

Crosby was injured when he was cross-checked in the head by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night.

Sullivan said Crosby will not play in Game 4 Wednesday night and will be considered day to day from there.

“He will go through the protocols that we always put our guys through when they've been diagnosed with a concussion,” Sullivan said. “The nature of these things is that they're all very different. Sometimes they come around quickly. Other times they don't. My experience of dealing with these in the past with players is that they're day-to-day things. We rely on our medical staff to advise us the right way.”

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said he saw Crosby at the Penguins practice facility on Tuesday and that he was in good spirits.

“He's our best player, our captain, our leader,” Fleury said. “You can't replace him, but I think we've shown over the season that whenever a good guy's not there, other guys have to step up.”

