Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Penguins' Crosby suffers concussion, will miss at least 1 game
Jonathan Bombulie | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Sidney Crosby has been diagnosed with the fourth documented concussion of his career, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday.

Crosby was injured when he was cross-checked in the head by Washington Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen in Game 3 of an Eastern Conference semifinals series Monday night.

Sullivan said Crosby will not play in Game 4 Wednesday night and will be considered day to day from there.

“He will go through the protocols that we always put our guys through when they've been diagnosed with a concussion,” Sullivan said. “The nature of these things is that they're all very different. Sometimes they come around quickly. Other times they don't. My experience of dealing with these in the past with players is that they're day-to-day things. We rely on our medical staff to advise us the right way.”

Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury said he saw Crosby at the Penguins practice facility on Tuesday and that he was in good spirits.

“He's our best player, our captain, our leader,” Fleury said. “You can't replace him, but I think we've shown over the season that whenever a good guy's not there, other guys have to step up.”

Jonathan Bombulie is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter at @BombulieTrib.

Related Content
Rossi: Capitals' Ovechkin is real culprit in Crosby injury, and NHL must punish him
Alex Ovechkin shouldn't play another game in these Stanley Cup playoffs. He will. And that is why very few people of reason take the NHL seriously. The hockey ...
Gorman: Crosby hit a low blow by Caps 
Out of desperation, the Washington Capitals could have dug deep and turned to their star winger to score a goal or a defenseman to prevent ...
Rossi: Trotz is perfect coach for the Capitals 
Upgruv sports editor Rob Rossi says Barry Trotz is the perfect coach for the Washington Capitals. ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.