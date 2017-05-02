Gorman: Malkin's turn to make noise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Now that Sidney Crosby is out with a concussion, Evgeni Malkin must make some noise.

Before the Penguins' Eastern Conference semifinal against the Washington Capitals, Malkin talked about being satisfied staying in the shadows while the spotlight shined on Crosby and Alexander Ovechkin.

“It's good for me,” Malkin said. “I try to show my best game. I like to be quiet. I try to be not quiet on the ice.”

Malkin has mastered this science of skilled silence, scoring an NHL-best 15 points over eight games in these Stanley Cup playoffs.

That's a 1.85 points-per-game average, which is better than his 2009 postseason (1.5), when Malkin won the Conn Smythe Trophy. It's also better than his best regular season, 2011-12, when he scored 109 points in 75 games (1.45).

Yet the Penguins know their chances of beating the Capitals without Crosby revolve largely around whether Malkin can raise his play to another level.

Malkin has a history of doing just that when Crosby is injured. ESPN's Craig Custance reported that, in 118 games without Crosby, Malkin has 154 points (66 goals, 88 assists). Malkin's points-per-game average without Crosby is 1.31, which is better than his career average of 1.18.

“I just think Geno's an elite player and he has that ability,” Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said Tuesday. “He's been a very good player for us throughout the course of these playoffs. We're going to rely on him that much more. We believe he'll get the job done for us.”

The Penguins made it clear they aren't counting on Malkin to carry them alone, with players repeating the refrain that it's going to take everyone.

“We have a good chance to win,” Malkin said after the Game 3 loss that cut the Penguins series lead to 2-1.

But it starts with Malkin, who leads all playoff performers in points and assists (11), and Phil Kessel, who ranks second in points (12) and has four goals.

“I don't think the burden of responsibility falls on him solely,” Sullivan said of Malkin. “That's the essence of a team. But Geno's going to have to bring his very best game to help us win. Phil's the same way and then it goes down the bench.”

Penguins winger Patric Hornqvist believes Malkin already assumed a greater role in the 3-2 overtime loss Monday night at PPG Paints Arena, by holding onto the puck and controlling the game at both ends of the ice.

“He's playing really good, both he and Kessel last game,” Hornqvist said. “You need everybody.”

Malkin led the Penguins' rally from a 2-0 deficit in Game 3 at PPG Paints Arena, scoring at 18:07 of the third period and assisting on defenseman Justin Schultz's tying goal 48 seconds later.

“He's skating and he's doing things with the puck like no one else,” Hornqvist said of Malkin. “It looks like he's playing loose and he's a hell of a player, so we're looking forward to (Game 4) and getting the win.”

Where Ovechkin is generally viewed as being in the same conversation with Crosby as the game's greatest players, this is Malkin's chance to show he belongs in the same stratosphere, if not same sentence.

Truth is, at his best, Malkin has shown he can be even better than Ovechkin. Malkin is the only player in this series who has won the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year, the Hart Trophy as league MVP, the Art Ross Trophy as scoring champion, the Conn Smythe as playoff MVP and the Stanley Cup (twice).

Malkin is one of only five players in NHL history to win all five, yet the only one of those five who was left off the NHL100 team.

Not that Malkin needs the motivation, as he appears to have plenty. But the Penguins need the noise from No. 101, who has a chance to teach the Capitals a lesson.