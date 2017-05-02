Penguins notebook: Wilson could replace close friend Sheary in lineup

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Scott Wilson casually walked out of PPG Paints Arena with Conor Sheary on Monday night following the Penguins' 3-2 overtime loss to Washington in Game 3 of a second-round playoff series.

They are carpool pals and close friends. That won't stop Wilson from accepting an opportunity to replace Sheary in the lineup for Game 4.

The Penguins announced Sheary suffered a concussion when he and teammate Patric Hornqvist collided midway through Game 3. Sheary skated on his own prior to Tuesday's optional practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex, but coach Mike Sullivan indicated that served more of a diagnostic purpose than a rehabilitative one.

Sheary's injury potentially opens the door for Wilson, who lost his spot in the lineup and served as a healthy scratch when Carl Hagelin returned from a lower-body injury for Game 3.

For Wilson, the last couple days served as a reminder he remains a little more expendable than the other young players who rose up from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton a season ago. He appeared in all but four games in the regular season — only Phil Kessel, Ian Cole and Nick Bonino played in more. He tallied eight goals and 18 assists. But without much of a special teams role or unique talent, he ended up as a scratch option when the Penguins' more established wingers, namely Hagelin and Chris Kunitz, recovered from ailments.

Even if he steps into a role previously given to Sheary, Wilson likely will concentrate on the defense-first approach he embraced in the first round and for much of the regular season.

“If the scoring comes, that's great,” Wilson said. “You need that in the playoffs from your bottom six. But (I'm) taking pride in shutting the big guys down.”

Calling the cavalry

The Penguins recalled forwards Josh Archibald and Oskar Sundqvist in the wake of the announcements about Sidney Crosby and Conor Sheary's concussions.

Archibald scored three goals in 10 NHL games this season. Sundqvist also played in 10 games for the Penguins.

Both joined the Penguins as “Black Aces” after Wilkes-Barre/Scranton lost its first-round series to Providence in five games.

Crosby counterpoint

When the NHL's department of player safety declined to suspend Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen for his cross-check on Crosby in Monday night's game, the decision was met with applause in at least one corner of the hockey world: Washington coach Barry Trotz's office.

“I thought it was the right decision,” Trotz said Tuesday. “You had two forces, one coming across, coming this way. That's hockey. It's a hockey play.”

Trotz also responded to the suggestion his team intentionally targeted Crosby for attack.

“I hear the noise,” he said. “I think it's ridiculous. We're just going to look forward to next game. Right now, we're down 2-1 in the series. We have to have our best game to this point. We're going to have to raise it to another level.”

Eyeballs aplenty

Saturday's Game 2 between the Penguins and Capitals served as a high point for what has been an encouraging postseason for NBC's broadcasts.

The game, a 6-2 win for the Penguins, became the most watched of the 2017 playoffs, according to an NBC news release. It averaged 2.59 million viewers and peaked in television-only viewership at 3.12 million during the game's final 12 minutes.

Game 3, meanwhile, garnered the highest overnight rating of any 2017 NHL playoff matchup aired on NBC's cable networks and a 20.6 rating in the Pittsburgh market, a 19 percent improvement from comparable Penguins playoff games aired in 2016.

Bill West and Jonathan Bombulie are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach them at wwest@tribweb.com and jbombulie@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib and @BombulieTrib.