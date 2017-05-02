Crosby absence complicates Penguins' matchup plans

From Mike Sullivan's almost uniform deployment of his defensemen to his timely line changes — hello two goals in less than a minute to start the second period of Game 2 — to his matchup decisions, the Penguins coach's moves in his chess matches with opposing coaches in the 2017 playoffs have continued to steer the team on a path toward another Stanley Cup.

Unfortunately for Sullivan, his most valuable and versatile chess piece just went off the board for at least Wednesday's Game 4 against Washington at PPG Paints Arena.

Without Sidney Crosby, who suffered a concussion early in Game 3, the Penguins must adjust how they construct their forward lines — Conor Sheary's concussion further complicates that process — and also address who to entrust with significant minutes against Washington's talent-laden top two lines.

“We're going to have to rethink what matches we might like,” Sullivan said. “But we have capable guys.

“We love the resilience that this team shows in the face of adversity and the challenges that this group is presented with. They always respond the right way. There's no doubt in my mind we'll do that again.”

Crosby's line, no matter who played on the captain's wings, regularly went head to head with Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom during the regular season and through the first two games of the second-round series. Sullivan used that same strength-on-strength approach during the 2016 playoffs to dictate puck possession and neutralize the influence of Washington's top scorers — Alex Ovechkin usually flanks Backstrom.

After Crosby went down just three shifts in Game 3 when he took a cross-check to the head from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen, Nick Bonino took over matchup duties against Backstrom. He finished with seven minutes and 31 seconds of shared five-on-five ice time with the Capitals center, according to www.naturalstattrick.com. No other Penguins center logged more than four minutes against Backstrom.

Though his offensive gifts put him in the same conversation as Crosby, Evgeni Malkin is used differently when it comes to matchups. He most frequently went up against Washington's second-line center, Evgeny Kuznetsov, during the regular season. Just as Crosby and Backstrom are celebrated for their two-way play, Malkin and Kuznetsov are typically lauded for creativity with the puck but given less credit by fans and media when it comes to defensive aptitude.

Remember that after Game 2 on Saturday, Sullivan put Crosby's value away from the puck on a pedestal.

“He's the best 200-foot player in the game in my estimation,” the coach said. “He plays at both ends of the rink. He defends as well as he plays with the puck and creates offense.”

When finally granted last change in Game 3, Sullivan not only declined to move Malkin into the Backstrom matchup role after Crosby went down, he actually used the Russian center more against Washington's bottom-six forwards than against Kuznetsov. Malkin logged 6:04 of five-on-five ice time against Jay Beagle, the highest total against any of the Capital's centers.

Sullivan, in pursuit of a balanced lineup, might split Malkin and Phil Kessel going forward. He acknowledged a hesitation to do so after Game 3 if only because the tandem has pleased the coaching staff with its play in this series.

One other way the Penguins might address Crosby's absence is to break away from its even distribution of ice time for defensemen. In Game 1, no Penguins blueliner logged more than 6:30 of five-on-five ice time against any Capitals center. In Game 2, Brian Dumoulin and Ron Hainsey shifted into more of a lockdown role against Backstrom and shared 8:10 of ice time with the first-liner. Then in Game 3, Sullivan's intentions became clear, as Dumoulin and Hainsey were on the ice against Backstrom for almost 75 percent of their five-on-five playing time — 11:52 out of 17:04 for Hainsey and 11:48 out of 15:34 for Dumoulin.

“Usually whoever gets put in a new situation, they seem to step up their game,” winger Carl Hagelin said. “That's what everyone is going to need to do now.”

Bill West is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at wwest@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BWest_Trib.