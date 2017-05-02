Rowney could be in mix for Penguins with Crosby out

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For whatever reason, the question didn't please Penguins coach Mike Sullivan.

Whether he was agitated by the possibility of the Penguins' two-game edge in a Eastern Conference semifinal being reduced to nothing by Wednesday night, or just worried about Sidney Crosby, Sullivan wanted no parts of a roster discussion Tuesday.

When asked if 28-year-old rookie Carter Rowney would be in the mix for Game 4 against the Washington Capitals, Sullivan said, “Well, he's part of our team, yes.”

Pressed with an obvious follow-up on whether Rowney will play, Sullivan leaned on an often-used answer.

“The lineup will be a game-time decision,” Sullivan said.

Already decided is Crosby's unavailability Wednesday because of the concussion he suffered in Game 3 after absorbing a cross-check from Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen.

That could bring Rowney onto the ice for the first time in this series after playing in all five games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and 27 during the regular season.

“I have to make sure I'm ready no matter what happens,” he said. “People are taking some days trying to figure out where we're at right now.”

Faced with another in a long string of injuries, Sullivan can appreciate Rowney's versatility. Rowney said he's a “natural center man … but I can get comfortable playing wing, too.”

Rowney totaled seven points (four goals, three assists) after his January call-up, getting his first NHL point a few days later in St. Louis by spotting Kris Letang coming out of the penalty box and putting a long pass on his stick for a goal in a 4-1 victory.

Injuries to Conor Sheary and Evgeni Malkin earlier this season turned out to be Rowney's ticket to the NHL, and Crosby's latest misfortune could put him back in the lineup.

“It's always tough watching, but we have a good team here,” he said. “For me, I have to try and bring some positive energy to the room. Even when you're not playing, you can bring some positive energy to the room.”

Rowney has shown patience throughout his career. After graduating from the University of North Dakota in 2013, he climbed through the minor leagues with stops in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Wheeling, W.Va., Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and, finally, Pittsburgh. His best season a year ago in Wilkes Barre/Scranton when he totaled 56 points (24 goals, 32 assists).

“I learned a lot along the way. I matured a lot,” he said, mentioning 38-year-old Penguins minor-leaguer Tom Kostopoulos as one of his mentors. “Most rookies are a lot younger. I'm more mature than most rookies.”

Now, he might find himself trying to help the defending Stanley Cup champions advance without their captain.

“It's something you dream of as a kid,” he said, insisting he's not overwhelmed.

“At times, you just go, ‘Wow, here we are.' You just look at the crowd and look how wild they were (Monday) night.”

Rowney can be a big part of the depth that has carried the Penguins to within two victories of the Eastern Conference Final.

“Throughout the season, we had a lot of injuries, and guys have stepped up and played different roles and jumped into a bigger role and they succeeded,” he said.

Rowney may get another chance to stand among them Wednesday night.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.