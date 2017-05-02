Three Periods: Penguins' Malkin capable of picking up playoff scoring

FIRST

Conn job

Even before Sidney Crosby suffered a concussion Monday, Evgeni Malkin probably deserved more of the spotlight than he received.

While the Penguins likely need Malkin to provide even more with their captain out of the lineup, they're hard-pressed to squeeze much more scoring out of the Russian center.

Malkin's 1.88 points per game through eight appearances ranks as the highest by any player with at least that many games played since the 1997 playoffs.

Only 24 skaters have averaged more than a point while appearing in at least 20 playoff games. At the top of that list? Malkin, who averaged 1.50 points on his way to the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009. And just behind him is Crosby, who averaged 1.35 in 2008.

Penguins hold four of the top seven spots on that 24-man list with Marian Hossa (1.30 in 2008) and Crosby (1.29 in 2009) also present.

second

Short-term satisfaction

In the minutes after Monday's overtime loss, Justin Schultz's mood resembled that of the rest of the Penguins — disappointed and dour.

But the defenseman, given a day to reflect, likely found some satisfaction in his ability to finally find back of the net after a 23-game drought, his longest of the season.

Schultz's goal, which came with the goalie pulled and just 1 minute, 5 seconds left in regulation, also represented the first of his career in the playoffs. The blueliner's goal production went quiet around this time a season ago as he failed to score in 15 playoff appearances and his final 10 regular-season appearances.

third

Rethinking tactics

How official scorers define blocked shots and shot attempts slightly varies from one NHL arena to the next, so maybe the Penguins' hefty block totals and Washington's attempt totals in Game 1 and 2 represented required a touch of venue adjustment. It's still fair to believe the Penguins and Capitals piled up far fewer of each in Game 3, a development that probably encouraged Washington, considering the game's result.

The Penguins finished Game 3 with 18 shot blocks, down from 33 in Game 2 and 29 in Game 1.

The Capitals tallied 63 shot attempts, which still topped the Penguins' 55 but fell well below Washington's 88 in Game 2 and 83 in Game 1.

In a bit of an odd plot twist, Washington's shot-block total reached a new high for the series as the Capitals stepped in front of 14 attempts after tallying 10 and eight in the previous two games. The Penguins' 55 attempts exceed their 45 in Game 2 and 41 in Game 1. Chalk those shifts in totals up to the Capitals playing with the lead and the Penguins trailing for the first time in the series.