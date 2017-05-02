Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penguins

Three Periods: Penguins' Malkin capable of picking up playoff scoring
Bill West | Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 7:36 p.m.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Penguins' Evgeni Malkin fights for the puck against the Capitals during game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Monday, May 1, 2017 at PPG Paints Arena.

Updated 10 minutes ago

FIRST

Conn job

Even before Sidney Crosby suffered a concussion Monday, Evgeni Malkin probably deserved more of the spotlight than he received.

While the Penguins likely need Malkin to provide even more with their captain out of the lineup, they're hard-pressed to squeeze much more scoring out of the Russian center.

Malkin's 1.88 points per game through eight appearances ranks as the highest by any player with at least that many games played since the 1997 playoffs.

Only 24 skaters have averaged more than a point while appearing in at least 20 playoff games. At the top of that list? Malkin, who averaged 1.50 points on his way to the Conn Smythe Trophy in 2009. And just behind him is Crosby, who averaged 1.35 in 2008.

Penguins hold four of the top seven spots on that 24-man list with Marian Hossa (1.30 in 2008) and Crosby (1.29 in 2009) also present.

second

Short-term satisfaction

In the minutes after Monday's overtime loss, Justin Schultz's mood resembled that of the rest of the Penguins — disappointed and dour.

But the defenseman, given a day to reflect, likely found some satisfaction in his ability to finally find back of the net after a 23-game drought, his longest of the season.

Schultz's goal, which came with the goalie pulled and just 1 minute, 5 seconds left in regulation, also represented the first of his career in the playoffs. The blueliner's goal production went quiet around this time a season ago as he failed to score in 15 playoff appearances and his final 10 regular-season appearances.

third

Rethinking tactics

How official scorers define blocked shots and shot attempts slightly varies from one NHL arena to the next, so maybe the Penguins' hefty block totals and Washington's attempt totals in Game 1 and 2 represented required a touch of venue adjustment. It's still fair to believe the Penguins and Capitals piled up far fewer of each in Game 3, a development that probably encouraged Washington, considering the game's result.

The Penguins finished Game 3 with 18 shot blocks, down from 33 in Game 2 and 29 in Game 1.

The Capitals tallied 63 shot attempts, which still topped the Penguins' 55 but fell well below Washington's 88 in Game 2 and 83 in Game 1.

In a bit of an odd plot twist, Washington's shot-block total reached a new high for the series as the Capitals stepped in front of 14 attempts after tallying 10 and eight in the previous two games. The Penguins' 55 attempts exceed their 45 in Game 2 and 41 in Game 1. Chalk those shifts in totals up to the Capitals playing with the lead and the Penguins trailing for the first time in the series.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.